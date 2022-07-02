WAVERLY — Executive Director of The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Jan Lee has enjoyed her time in the position since she started in May of this year.
“It’s really fun, I don’t find it to be stressful,” she said. “It’s busy, and it’s because I’m trying to accomplish so many things and divide my time between all three towns.”
Lee was a member of the board of directors for five-and-a-half years prior to her new role.
In her time as executive director, Lee has been involved with the business association and the planning committee with the Penn-York triathlon that is coming in September.
“Most of my time has been spent visiting local businesses and seeing how I can help them by asking them what they need, what we can help with, and what we can do,” she added.
“Right off the bat there was so much to do for events,” she said. “When I first started, we had our Taste of The Valley event and we were reformulating our farmers market in Waverly.”
“Now we’re working on our golf tournament that will be at Tomasso’s on Aug. 18 and it’s our 22nd annual,” she said.
Lee shares that the tournament has been renamed. “It will be the 22nd annual Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Joe Wolf Golf Tournament in honor of Eleanor Hill.”
Eleanor Hill was the former Executive Director of The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re doing it in honor of her,” Lee said. “We’re excited about it and of course we still want to honor Joe Wolf and his legacy but we want to recognize Eleanor Hill and what she did for this community.”
Lee adds that the chamber will also have their holiday auction in late fall.
In her role as executive director, Lee has a goal she knows she can achieve.
“I think it’s really important for the community to all come together,” she said. “Three towns can work together and share resources.”
“There’s always been a little bit of a divide and I just think we’re one community,” she continued. “I want us to be thought of as one community and to be strong together because we have that ability.”
“There’s so many resources and great businesses,” she added, “We (The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce) also want to be a resource for everyone as well and continue to give more value and give back.”
“It’s really about erasing those state lines,” she said.
