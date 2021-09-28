CHEMUNG — Just after 6 a.m. on Saturday a call went out for a structure fire with possible entrapment on Dinniny Road off of Dry Brook Road in the Town of Chemung.
According to a press release from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old James T. White, Jr. and his wife, 65-year-old Marilu White, both died in the fire from smoke inhalation.
According to his obituary, James was affectionately known as “Tiger,” and had been employed by Walmart for 11 years. It also notes his favorite hobbies as including video games, playing music and line dancing.
Marilu’s obituary lists Reese’s Restaurant and the Banana Curve Diner as two of her previous employers — along with other local restaurants over the years — and indicates that she often found joy in books, word search puzzles and crime TV shows.
The press release went on to say that “Sheriff’s Investigators worked in conjunction with the Chemung County Fire Investigation Team and New York State Fire Investigators to investigate the fire.”
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and the investigation is being continued by the NYS Fire Investigators.
Chemung Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief David Dobrzensky said that firefighters “were on scene within two minutes, and it was fully involved on arrival.”
Dobrzensky went on to say that the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.
In addition to Chemung VFD, assistance was provided by Waverly-Barton Fire District, Athens Township Fire Company and Greater Valley EMS.
