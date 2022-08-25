Epiphany Parish makes pierogies to help people of Ukraine

SAYRE — Volunteers are preparing a fundraiser to help the people of Ukraine as they continue to face conflict.
Since Monday, the group has been making sauerkraut and potato cheddar cheese pierogies in the kitchen of the Church of Epiphany to raise money for Ukrainians.
The fundraiser, which will take place this Friday at the Epiphany Church hall, will have pierogies available for those that put in orders and a limited walk-in sale from noon to 6 p.m. for $12 per dozen.
“I wanted to do this because of my experience with Ukraine and all the sadness that is going on over there,” said volunteer Mary Baragiano, who helped create the fundraiser with other church members. “My mother was Ukrainian and my grandfather came over from Ukraine. I grew up at the Ukrainian church on the East side and I had Ukrainian friends. I knew the people and their customs. It’s horrible what they are doing to those people and children over there, even if you’re not Ukrainian. It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Baragiano added that she had spoken with Pastor of the Epiphany Church, Father Daniel A. Toomey and the manager of the kitchen, Bill Hillyard, about the possibility of the fundraiser, to which they said yes.
Additionally, she noted that the group received donations of food from various places.
“We have potatoes and eggs from Engelbert Farms, cheddar cheese from Leprinos, onions from Ted Clark’s Busy Market, and flour from Sopranos,” she said. “We also got $100 from the Church of the Redeemer and the First Church of God donated $50. Various other people also gave us donations. Any money left over we are going to go with what we are sending over to the Ukrainians.”
Baragiano added that those interested in the walk-in sale are encouraged to call 570-886-0794 from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday before attending the fundraiser to ensure there are extra pierogies available or to come in the later hours of the event.
“We took orders ahead of time because we didn’t know how many we needed to make, so we’re making enough to fill the orders and hopefully there will be some left for walk-ins,” she said.
According to the volunteers, close to 100 dozen of pierogies have been made. The group estimates that over 150 dozen pierogies will be made by Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.