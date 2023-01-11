SAYRE — Updates were provided Monday on the electrical issue that occurred in Sayre High School’s cafeteria that affected the regular distribution of student lunches.
An electrical problem was found by the Sayre High School cafeteria manager on the morning of Jan. 3 and caused students to begin traveling to Snyder Elementary for their lunches.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio welcomed Ray Bunker, Building and Grounds Supervisor for Sayre School District to the Sayre School Board meeting on Monday evening to provide updates.
Bunker shared that an electrical panel in the cafeteria burned up and has since been removed by Matco and a new one will be delivered in two weeks tentatively.
In addition, he added that there will be an entirely new installation electrically in the cafeteria and will take about a month to finish.
As Matco works on the cafeteria for the upcoming weeks, students will continue to travel to Snyder Elementary to receive hot and “to-go” lunches each day except on Wednesdays, which are regular early dismissal days in the district.
“The priority of our school district is to make sure our students have a hot meal everyday and the opportunity to have a hot meal,” Dr. Daloisio said. “Many of our students might not have that so we want to make sure that happens.”
Dr. Daloisio thanked members of the support staff team and everyone involved in the change.
“We needed to process things and be responsive in a timely manner,” Dr. Daloisio said. “It was an unexpected situation.”
Students began traveling to Snyder Elementary on Monday. Dr. Daloisio shared that a third bus may be added to the process and an extension of times for lunch periods that will affect flex and activity time for students.
“All and all I want the board and the community to know that when we built the plan, in addition to it being about the hot meals for our students, it was also about not losing instructional time,” Dr. Daloisio said.
