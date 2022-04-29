From the time we are born, our mothers inspire us to grow, to learn and to create. This year, the Valley Arts4All will celebrate the contribution of moms everywhere to our creativity, sensibility and art.
The Valley Arts4All 2022 will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Riverfront Park in Sayre. With two days of artisans/crafters, music and food, there will be plenty for the whole family to do. What better way to let Mom know how much you care than a weekend of fun?
Since Mother’s Day is May 8, we will be highlighting Moms with a variety of perks. On both days, the first 150 moms to stop by the Information Booth will receive a free carnation courtesy of Bearly Enough Flowers. If you want more flowers, Kreations by Lowery will be offering a “Build a Bouquet” booth to tailor the flowers to your mom’s favorites. On Sunday, Photography by a Season will be offering “Mother’s Day Photos.” That way, Mom can be in the photo instead of taking it.
There will be plenty of activities all weekend for the whole family. Over 70 artisans will be presenting their work including Jelliff’s Maple, Werner’s Carving, Honey Bean Bakery, Summer’s Sunshine and more. Music and performances will fill the stage such as Payton Clark, Awful Falafel and Downbeat Percussion. Let Mom enjoy some of her favorite foods from Celebrations Cafe, PDR, Gringo Loco Taqueria and of course, Coco Bongos. Make this a Mother’s Day to remember at the Valley Arts4All 2022 — and give your Mom a hug.
