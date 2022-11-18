ATHENS — In the hustle and bustle of the Holiday season, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday… take a beat and join us all at the Spalding Memorial Library. On Nov. 26, support local vendors on our front lawn for Small Business Saturday during our Annual Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Take your chance to browse the various vendors selling Gourd art, Jewelry, Pottery, Christmas Décor, Barnboard Art, Dog Fashion, and Food Trucks. Check out both The Bluebird Food Truck and Dips-N-Flips.
Children of all ages are invited to stop inside the library during our Christmas Market to make Christmas tree ornaments for the library Christmas tree and their tree at home, too. We will make sparkly snowflakes, beaded Christmas trees, and jingle bell wreaths.
Make sure you chose a tag from the Angel Tree to provide books to Kids at Risk and come support our local vendors on Small Business Saturday. Don’t forget to tell Santa what your wish is for Christmas.
The act of shopping locally warms the heart and spirit, so surely it can never be too wintry for an outdoor Christmas Market. It’s not only the perfect place to get into the spirit of the holiday shopping season, you’ll also find it’s the perfect time to start checking friends and family off your Christmas list.
