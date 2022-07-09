Athens Area High School Science Olympiad Team recently placed fifth in the Pennsylvania State Science Olympiad Competition and brought home one State Gold Medal.
The Athens Area High School students have been hard at work since the beginning of the school year preparing for the 2022 PA State Science Olympiad Competition. Some students start preparing over the summer but team practices start in October and continue through April.
This year the Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team of 15 students, plus alternates, earned medals in 17 out of the 23 events held on April 30, 2022 at Penn State Altoona earning them a fifth place team finish.
Individual event medalists include:
- Gold Medalists in Ping Pong Parachute – Darius Hall and Katie Gorman
- Silver Medalists in Astronomy – Caleb Platukis and Jason Gao
- Silver Medalists in Bridge – Layla Henry and Ronel Ankam
- Bronze Medalists in Remote Sensing – Jacob Sickler and Jason Gao
- Bronze Medalists in Rocks and Minerals – Layla Henry and NyAnna Beeman
- Fourth Place Medalists in Cell Biology – Darius Hall and Reuven Gifeisman
- Fourth Place Medalists in Chemistry Lab – Chris DeForest and Jason Gao
- Fifth Place Medalists in Environmental Chemistry – Chris DeForest and Darius Hall
- Fifth Place Medalists in Trajectory – Chris DeForest and Ethan Denlinger
- Sixth Place Medalists in Codebusters – Jacob Hovan, Layla Henry and NyAnna Beeman
- Sixth Place Medalists in Experimental Design – Chris DeForest, Layla Henry and NyAnna Beeman
- Seventh Place Medalists in Forensics – Katie Gorman and Braelynn Wood
- Eighth Place Medalists in Dynamic Plant – Cyril Gigee and Jacob Sickler
- Ninth Place Medalists in Anatomy and Physiology – Ethan Denlinger and Ronel Ankam
- Ninth Place Medalists in Ornithology – Ethan Denlinger and Reuvan Gifeisman
- Tenth Place Medalists in Gravity Vehicle – Caleb Platukis and Reuven Gifeisman
- Tenth Place Medalists in It’s About Time – Darius Hall and Jacob Hovan
- Tenth Place Medalists in Environmental Chemistry – Chrid DeForest and Darius Hall.
The Athens High School Science Olympiad Team’s head coach is Jamie McNeil. We would like to thank all of the coaches, parents, teachers, custodians, administration and community for all of their support.
The Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team placed third at states as a team and came home with seven state gold medals.
The Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team competed on April 30, 2022 at Penn State Altoona against the top 36 teams across the state of Pennsylvania. The team of 15 students competes in 23 events in fields of life science, earth science, physical science, chemistry and engineering. This year the team placed third place in the state of Pennsylvania. These students, along with the alternates, have been working on events from October to April of the school year putting in hundreds of hours preparing for competition.
The team members earned seven state gold medals. These students earned the highest place out of all students competing in Pennsylvania in the following events:
- Gold Medalists in Crime Busters – Maryrose Bertsch and Willow Bacorn
- Gold Medalists in Dynamic Planet – Myles Kocsis and Victoria Gao
- Gold Medalists in Experimental Design – Brian Tang, Pierce Oldroyd and Victoria Gao
- Gold Medalists in Mousetrap Vehicle – Grace Hall and Pierce Oldroyd
- Gold Medalists in Road Scholar – Grace Hall and Myles Kocsis
- Gold Medalists in Rocks and Minerals – Myles Kocsis and Victoria Gao
- Gold Medalists in Storm the Castle – Zachary Fisher ang Wilson Kinsman.
Additional medals were earned in the following events to help with team finish third in the State of Pennsylvania.
- Silver Medalists in Solar System – Myles Kocsis and Victoria Gao
- Bronze Medalists in Green Generation – Andrew DeForest and Charan Venkataswamy
- Bronze Medalists in Meteorology – Andrew DeForest and Victoria Gao
- Bronze Medalists in Mission Possible – Charan Venkatswamy and Elizabeth Denlinger
- Fourth Place Medalists in Sounds of Music – Brian Tang and Pierce Oldroyd
- Fifth Place Medalists in Codebusters – Elizabeth Denlinger, Pierce Oldroyd and Willow Bacorn
- Fifth Place Medalists in Food Science – Charan Venkataswamy and Maryrose Bertsch
- Sixth Place Medalists in Crave the Wave – Brian Tang and Pierce Oldroyd
- Eighth Place Medalists in Ping Pong Parachute – Grace Hall and Jennavieve Andrus
- Ninth Place Medalists in Anatomy and Physiology – Aryan Gaur and Charan Venkataswamy
- Ninth Place Medalists in Disease Detectives – Brian Tang and Maryrose Bertsch.
The head coach of the Harlan Rowe Middle School Team is John Slocum. We would like to thank all of the coaches, parents, teachers, custodians, Gold administration and community for their support of the team.
