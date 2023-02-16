BARTON — The New York State Department of Transportation has lowered the speed limit for portions of Van Atta Road in Barton after residents expressed concerns in September.
The Barton Town Board recently petitioned to the state requesting a 40 miles per hour speed limit sign be implemented on Van Atta Road which would replace the current 55 MPH.
This was requested in September after residents of the road presented a petition to the town board containing 20 signatures for the speed to be decreased to 40 MPH due to the high speed of traveling cars.
In addition, residents also stated that a portion of Van Atta Road is identified as seasonal, but two other portions are not.
At the Barton Town Board’s monthly meeting, Town Supervisor Donald Foster read a follow up letter from New York State Department of Transportation Regional Traffic Engineer Tony Signorelli with their decision on the speed limit sign.
Signorelli explained that the traffic safety and mobility office has completed their review for Van Atta Road and that a portion of the road is identified as seasonal. This portion cannot have a regulatory speed limit as the conditions on the road vary substantially and the speed limit is not appropriate. However, a speed limit is appropriate for the other two portions of the road.
Signorelli noted that with such low traffic volumes on the road, conventional methods of identifying operating speeds could not be done and the review process included multiple trips within the limits requested and driving five mile per hour intervals, a common method used for low volume roads.
After considering the roadside friction, development of physical features, and geometry of the roadway, an engineer identified the appropriate speed limit to be 45 MPH for the non-seasonal portions of the road, Signorelli said.
Additionally, 45 MPH is the maximum linear speed for Van Atta Road between Notch Hill Road and Straw Hill Road on those portions that are not seasonal.
Following the green light from the state, the Barton Town Board updated their vehicles and traffic local law to make the speed limit sign enforceable.
A public hearing will be held on the proposal of the law at the next town board meeting on March 13 at 6:45 p.m. at the Town of Barton Municipal Offices.
