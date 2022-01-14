Arctic blast, potential snowstorm forecasted throughout Twin Tiers

BINGHAMTON – On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a wind chill advisory affecting Bradford County in Pennsylvania and Tioga and Chemung counties in New York, as well as several surrounding counties.
According to NWS meteorologist Mark Pellerito, based out of Binghamton, there is potential for a snowstorm to hit the area Sunday night. However, he advises people to “try not to look too far ahead.”
“Before we get there, we have an arctic blast that’s going to be descending on the area Friday afternoon through Friday night (or) early Saturday, with dangerous wind chill values expected,” Pellerito said.
Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees in and around the Valley Friday morning, but Pellerito said that will be the high for the day.
“Temperatures will dive through the 20s (during) the day Friday into the teens and single digits Friday night,” said Pellerito, who expects the eventual lows to end up around zero. “That’s the actual temperature. You add in the fact that we’re going to have gusty Northerly winds and that will send wind chills into the minus teens by early Saturday morning.”
According to Pellerito the wind should “gradually subside” on Saturday, ending with little to no wind Saturday night.
“Unfortunately the actual air temperature will still be very cold, right around zero degrees,” Pellerito said.
With the prolonged period of cold expected, Pellerito warned that residents should take action to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.
“You might want to leave the pipes dripping, or turn the temperature up a little on the thermostat to (protect) vulnerable pipes,” said Pellerito.
Looking ahead to the potential snowstorm on Sunday, Pellerito noted that “what is not known at this time is precipitation type and amounts.”
“It could vary from anything from a fluffy many, many inches of snow to a crustier snow, sleet, freezing rain type scenario, which would be fewer inches of snow and yet it would be very dense,” Pellerito continued. “Either way you’re talking about travel impacts, especially Sunday night into Monday.”
Pellerito advised that people begin considering alternatives to travel on Sunday, and monitor the forecast to remain up to date “as details become clearer.”
