ATHENS — For over 25 years, Julie and Mark Allis have owned Valley Taxi, helping community members get where they need to be in a safe and timely manner.
Recently, the taxi service reached an achievement that was miles in the making.
One million customers have rode with Valley Taxi since Julie and Mark bought the service in 1998, and it has been quite the ride.
Julie shared the history of Valley Taxi and its beginnings in the 1950’s when the railroad was the main source of transportation in the Valley. She noted that there were many different taxi services around at that time, but the Valley Taxi survived.
In September of 1997, Julie and Mark were raising their two young boys when she saw an advertisement that the Valley Taxi was for sale. Hoping to work from home with her children, Julie and Mark purchased the service on Jan. 1, 1998 with four vehicles. Julie worked in transportation prior to the purchase and was ready to take it on.
Julie shared that Valley Taxi grew gradually from that point as the service currently has eight vehicles and nine drivers.
When asked about how the milestone of one million customers was achieved, Julie shared a key reason, consistency.
“We are always out there,” Julie said. “They always know that when they call, we are always ready to pick them up.”
Julie also shared that the achievement was also in part of her drivers and their personable relationships with taxi riders.
After 25 years of service, Valley Taxi will be in search of new owners as Julie and Mark plan to sell the business.
“As we age, our energy levels drop,” Julie said. “Somebody young should own it and expand it.”
Julie shared that other things can be done with Valley Taxi including expanding the cargo service and continuing to service riders in the community.
With one million customers later, Julie looked at the past 25 years with Valley Taxi.
“Sometimes I feel like people look down on a taxi service,” she said. “But it’s helped so many people in the Valley. People have had the ability to go to work, home, and other places because of it.”
Julie became emotional as she will soon say goodbye to a 25 year ride.
“I just want to say thank you to the community riders and being our customers,” she said. “And thank you to those who drove for us and still drive for us.”
Valley Taxi is located in Athens and can be reached at 570-888-2365.
