SAYRE — There are four seats on the Sayre School Board up for grabs with five people on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Ron Cole is joined by Felicia Kmetz, Jenny Riley, Jaimee Alsing and Sam Moore on the ballot.
All five candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Here are their complete answers:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Cole: I am serving my 12th year as a sitting board member on the Sayre Area School District and completing my second year as Sectional Advisor for the Pennsylvania School Board Association. I was employed with Guthrie Healthcare and Choice 102 for approximately 30 years, plus had worked in Sayre Borough and am now employed in the human resources department with The ARC of Chemung-Schuyler. My service activities include the Valley Joint Sewer Board, Sayre Public Library, Sayre Borough Civil Service Committee, and various school groups. I’m proud to have been married to my wife Dianne for 36 years and have three grown children, two grandsons and another grandchild to join our family.
Alsing: I graduated from Cornell University in 2014 with a degree in Animal Science. I’ve worked a variety of jobs including as a researcher, veterinary assistant, and a small business owner. I currently work as a technical associate at Global Tungsten & Powders. My husband and I plan to start a family, and as residents of Litchfield Township our children will be educated in Sayre Area Schools.
Kmetz: I was born and raised in Montoursville, Pennsylvania prior to moving to Pittsburgh to further my education. I received my undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and my MBA from Point Park University. In 2015, we returned to Sayre to be near family and provide our children with a solid education. Shortly after moving to the area I began involving myself in my kids activities including baseball, wrestling, soccer and dance. I am currently the Secretary of the Sayre Little League and a Financial Analyst for Global Tungsten & Powders.
Riley: Hello, I’m Jenny Riley, a candidate for the Sayre School Board. As an active member of the community, a mother of two school-aged children, and a career educator, the future of Sayre Schools is a priority to me. I’ve worn many hats in my educational career; special educator, department head, mentor teacher, grant writer, religious education teacher and director, elementary school teacher, and parent. Education isn’t just my job, it’s something I’m passionate about. I love sunny days, Johnny D’s ice cream, science labs, laughing with my girls, live music, and learning!
Moore: Five years Naval Supply Corps officer, from 1987 to 1992. Twenty-five years as business manager of Sayre School District. Twenty-two years board of directors of the Enterprise Center, and eight years as president of the board of directors of Enterprise Center.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Cole: It is an honor to serve on the Sayre Area School District’s board of education and to give back to the communities that I serve. I certainly respected the people that gave their very best to me growing up in the Valley and give them credit of why I am choosing to return back to this school board.
Alsing: I had always planned to run for school board at some point. Education is extremely important to me. It is not only vital to our future but also for retaining professionals in our community. When I heard there were not enough people on the ballot to fill the open seats, I knew I needed to act right away.
Kmetz: My biggest reason for seeking this position is to stand up for and be an advocate for the education that all Sayre students should receive. Second, I feel that during this changing time in our society I have a background and knowledge that would benefit the board in making important financial and educational decisions for the future.
Riley: I am seeking election to the Sayre School Board because the education of the children of our beloved community is vital. This truly is a small town with a big heart and I believe that our schools should be a reflection of our core values as a community. Your children and mine deserve the very best education we can give them. It is my desire that Sayre Schools be able to provide the best education for all the children of this amazing community. The decisions that affect our children’s education must be fiscally responsible, sustainable and data driven.
Moore: To ensure that the curriculum and the students have what they need to emerge from the pandemic and to return to normal, and to give back to the community.
What do you believe the role of school board member should be?
Cole: The easiest answer I can give is that a school director does not run the school district, but is the person that makes sure that we follow our directions and policies to make sure we operate schools properly.
Alsing: A school board member should be diligent in ensuring that children are receiving the education they deserve. A board member’s job is to make sure that opportunities are not missed and that all options are weighed as thoroughly as possible.
Kmetz: The primary role of each board member should be to make decisions on the behalf of the district and the students. These decisions should be done from a neutral position, taking into account all the information presented.
Riley: The role of a school board member is that of liaison between the school and the community. As a board member, I will take into consideration the needs and goals of all invested parties: the teachers, staff, parents, community, and most importantly the students. As a school board member I would seek out every opportunity to get the most educational bang for the buck!
Moore: A school board member’s role is to set policy, offer guidance and assistance to move the district in the most positive direction for the students.
What are the biggest issues facing the school district at this time?
Cole: First thing is the many uncertainties that COVID has placed on school districts. Second is budgetary issues, especially where cyber and cyber-charter are concerned. These schools are responsible to many special education programs, but also take students from our district with the narrative that this is free education. Third, education has changed drastically where we have become life and in many a time a breath for many students that we serve and we have to make sure our staff is well equipped to meet these challenges.
Alsing: Are Sayre students being best prepared for their life after school? Ultimately nothing else matters. Whether students choose college, military, trade school, or the work force I want them to feel they received a good education and had every opportunity to succeed as adults. Unfortunately, I have spoken to several alumni and parents of alumni who do not feel this was the case.
Kmetz: 1. Outsourcing of services currently employed in house; 2. Virtual learning and how to utilize it; 3. Financial strains from COVID.
Riley: I am confident that we can all agree that academics are the foundation and purpose of our schools. We simply must educate our students. Sayre Area School District faces challenges in providing the best instructional curriculums to improve student learning, teacher support to help them do their jobs effectively, and other critical components of a well-rounded education within a consistent and sustainable budget.
Moore: I think the biggest challenge for the school district is to return to a consistent, high academic standard post pandemic.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Cole: Thank you to our district residents that come out and exercise their right to vote and I hope that all persons elected will give you their very best every day!
Alsing: I promise you that I will be a diligent and hard working board member who puts our students and our community first.
Kmetz: This election of school board members is critical. As a district we have an opportunity to fill the board with members who have a stake in what will happen in the future. Now is the chance to ensure that these empty positions are filled with the correct people who have the correct motives.
Riley: I feel that given my background and experiences in education as well as the fact that I am a concerned parent in the school district, I am able to approach situations in a unique way that can take into account many different perspectives. Being a data-driven teacher, I seek out information in order to make the most responsible and reasonable decisions, and this drive for informed decision making is an asset to anyone tasked with making choices that affect something as dear as our children’s educations.
