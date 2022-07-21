ATHENS — Pivot Physical Therapy is currently hosting its annual Walk For Hunger event in association with Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) to help raise monetary donations and non-perishable food items for children in need.
Pivot Athletic Trainer Bill Frye, who is stationed at Troy High School for athletics, is continuing his eighth annual five-day charity walk from one Pivot location to another.
Frye will be walking a total of 101.5 miles to help local families in need.
“It is very rewarding,” said Frye. “I enjoy it and if I didn’t I wouldn’t be doing it.”
On July 18 he walked from Tunkannock to Wyalusing, and from Wyalusing to Towanda on July 19.
Frye noted that he completed his third day of the walk on Wednesday with 51 miles so far, walking from Towanda to Athens.
At the Athens Pivot location, members and staff awaited Frye’s arrival.
Athens Pivot Performance Manager Tiffany Glielmi had something special to help celebrate the walk.
“We are piggybacking our member appreciation (on the walk) and having ice cream for all of our guests and community that stops by today,” said Glielmi.
Frye added that dozens of businesses have given gift certificates for individuals who have donated to the event and thanked Wiggle 100 for discussing the walk from time to time.
“Over the last seven years we have collected a little over $23,000,” Frye said. “Before this week’s walk we have amassed 657.5 miles of walking to help raise money. After this week we will be at 759 miles.”
Frye will walk from Athens to Troy on July 21 and from Troy to Canton on July 22.
A link and QR code is available on the Walk For Hunger Facebook page for additional contributions.
Donations are accepted until Aug. 1, 2022 at any Pivot Physical Therapy location.
