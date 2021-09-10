The Town of Chemung Board addressed several measures regarding town policies during its meeting on Wednesday evening.
After the board established that the town would not have any cannabis retail or consumption sites during its meeting last month, supervisor George Richter asked for additional policies to be drafted.
One would ban the use of cannabis products on any town property, including buildings and parks. This would also include the use of tobacco products, with the potential exceptions of designated areas.
The other would bar town employees from using cannabis products in general, as well as the use of tobacco products while driving town vehicles.
A similar policy regarding cannabis was already in place for employees that operate vehicles requiring a commercial driver’s license.
The board also approved the retaining of legal services to prosecute cases regarding code violations in the town.
Town attorney Kim Middaugh is unable to prosecute those cases because she is a Justice for the Town of Elmira, and a conflict of interest would arise if she were to become involved with the District Attorney’s office.
The board agreed to retain the services of Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP in Binghamton.
Other approved expenditures for the town include the resealing of the parking lot of the municipal building, which will cost $2,850.
The board was quick to approve the project due to a favorable quote, and the allocation of an additional $1,012 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Chemung County Soil and Water District Manager Mark Watts announced his retirement at the meeting, and thanked the board for working with him for nearly four decades.
“We did a lot of nice projects in this town,” he said.
Watts will be replaced by Karen Tolletson, who is currently serving as the district clerk.
Before breaking for executive session, the board scheduled its budget workshop meeting for Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
