SAYRE – According to a press release sent out by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, the 2021 grant from the David and Carol Keeffe Youth Fund has been awarded to Supporting Area Families Everyday (SAFE).
The fund was established by the Bradford County Bar Association in memory of attorney David Keeffe and his wife Carol, who were tragically killed.
“David was a member of the Bradford County Bar Association and a great colleague with a love of practicing trial law. He and his wife Carol were the type of community members that worked tirelessly for the community” said Ray DePaola, past vice president of the Bradford County Bar Association and member of the CFTT Bradford County Advisory Board. “The Bradford County Bar Association working with CFTT as a partner started an endowment fund honoring them and their legacy to support the youth of Bradford County” added DePaola.
“It’s through the generosity of the members of the Bradford County Bar Association and friends of David and Carol Keeffe that this endowment fund will annually award grants in their memory to support youth programming in Bradford County” said Suzanne Lee, president of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.
This year a grant of $2,300 was awarded to SAFE, which is “a place where families can learn to reconnect,” according to the press release.
“A parent may be ordered to supervised visits or custody exchanges for several different reasons,” said the release. “Sometimes it’s just to let children reconnect with their parent and feel safe before they venture off for weekend, other times it’s more serious.”
