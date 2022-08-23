A Sayre man was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following his alleged role in an incident at his residence on Aug. 20.
According to borough police, Shaun Francis McGrath, 40, was charged following a noise complaint after his music could be heard from 2 houses down.
McGrath was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail. McGrath is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.
Driving under the influence
A Waverly man is facing DUI — General Impairment, DUI — Highest rate of alcohol, and summary traffic offense charges following his alleged role in an incident that took place on July 30 on Loder Street in Waverly.
According to borough police, Steven John Keturi, 52, was charged following a traffic stop. Police noted that his blood-alcohol content level was .296 percent at the time of the incident.
Keturi is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30.
Simple assault
A Sayre man is facing simple assault and harassment charges following his alleged role in an incident at a Sayre residence on Aug. 18.
According to borough police, Harry George Haulton, 66, was charged following a physical domestic violence incident.
Haulton was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. Haulton is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.