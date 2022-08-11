ATHENS — While it started with talks of a potential co-op involving football teams from Athens and Sayre, discussions at Tuesday night’s Athens School Board meeting turned into something much bigger.
Longtime Athens superintendent Craig Stage asked the Athens School Board to seriously look into several options, including one that would bring together all 9th through 12th graders in both school districts under the Athens’ umbrella.
The first option was for Sayre to keep their K through 8 students in their district while paying tuition for all high school students to fully attend Athens Area High School — that would include playing sports as Wildcats. The tuition would be paid by the Sayre Area School District, not by families, according to Stage.
The second option was to look into a complete merger of both districts, which is a more complicated process but would end up with a completely new school district from K through 12.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Stage stressed that a big reason why looking into these options is so important is that every kid in the Valley should have the same opportunities. He noted that right now Athens offers 8 to 10 Advance Placement courses and 20 to 22 dual enrollment courses with colleges.
“We have all sorts of pathways that allow our students to prepare for the future,” he said. “If it’s about opportunities. If it’s about our kids, I’m confident that we offer opportunities. I’m confident that what we can give this Valley is an exceptional opportunity to be successful and to grow this Valley.”
Stage told the crowd on Tuesday that the topic of a possible school merger between Athens and Sayre was one of the first things he heard when he took the superintendent job in 2013.
“I’ve been here for 10 years and this conversation came to me on my very first day and it has never left the room,” he said. “What I have heard for five, seven years is the lack of opportunity or the inequity of opportunity. Let’s address it. Let’s address it without a lot of the sticky wickets that a merger brings.”
In April, the Athens School Board approved a two-part feasibility study that included looking at a possible merger with Sayre. Stage asked the board to have whichever company they choose to do that study to include his proposal on a tuition-based solution for Sayre’s high school students.
“Any time that we think we’re moving our community forward, then we are doing the right thing. So if this is a conversation where we find out that we’re able to improve opportunities, both academically and extra-curricularly, for our students and (at) no additional costs to our taxpayers or burden to our taxpayers, then it’s the right conversation to have,” Stage told the Morning Times after Tuesday’s meeting.
Stage said the tuition-based proposal could be the bridge to a complete merger down the road.
“For the temporary time being it allows us to work on the bigger picture of what it looks like to help the whole Valley, but in the meantime it allows us to address the lack of opportunities on both sides of the fence,” Stage said. “I’m always solution oriented so I want to handle the problem now, and then I want to handle the problem long term. I think this is a positive solution, too. It benefits everybody and most importantly it benefits the students of the Valley.”
Stage stressed that the Athens board and administration has been proactive when it comes to both athletic co-ops and larger discussions like a school merger.
“I want to remind everybody, that the Athens Area School Board brought this conversation up in January. We approved a RFP in April. We are thinking forward. We’re not thinking about next year. We are thinking about the five, 10, 15 years ahead of what this Valley could potentially look like,” he said.
Athens School Board President John Cheresnowsky said the board wants to get the studies on buildings and a possible merger done so they can make fact-based decisions on the future of education in the Valley — and they want Sayre to hop on board.
“We want facts. We’ve talked about this merger study now since (April) and we’re going to have facts and we’re going to make decisions on those facts. We would like Sayre to be a part of that as well,” he said.
Athens School Board Vice President Kathy Jo Minnick thanked Stage for his hard work on the issue.
“I just want you to know how appreciative this board is of Mr. Stage,” she said. “He has put in a lot of time and effort into these proposals and requests and it’s always for the best interests of the kids. (It’s about) our kids (and) preparing for our future. You have to plan. You can’t just wait until the 11th hour and expect your neighbors to take care of you. Plan ahead.”
There is a community-led town hall meeting set for tonight at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Elks banquet hall. The topic is the future of education in Athens and Sayre.
