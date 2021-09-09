When flood waters raged through parts of the Valley in September of 2011, the community had plenty of work to do to clean up and rebuild after the unwelcome water receded.
One of the groups that stepped up in the weeks, months and years following the historic flood was the Valley Relief Council.
The VRC was born in the days after the 2011 flood and quickly became one of the top resources for families in need after the natural disaster.
“Everybody was rallying down at the Athens Township Fire Hall down on Herrick Avenue. They were overwhelmed and then they wanted to use their fire station as a fire station again,” said Dan Polinski, a founding member of the VRC.
Polinski was able to get the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church to donate its church hall, rectory and convent to the Valley Relief Council.
“That became the distribution center. They literally moved everything up from down in Athens, they had a regular convoy cart it up. That became a distribution center for people who needed toilet paper, cleaning supplies and everything,” Polinski said. “We worked out of there and we got some volunteers, the Valley was so good with volunteers — Sayre, Athens, Waverly.”
Led by Lucinda Brown and Joel Clawson, the Valley Relief Council’s focus was to not only distribute items to those in need, but also recruit volunteers and help rebuild the homes destroyed by the flood.
The group had placed families who lost their homes in the flood in the church rectory and convent, but needed to use the rectory for volunteers coming from out of state. That meant the VRC needed to get the one East Sayre family back into their home.
“One of the first things we did is we targeted the house of the family who was living in the rectory. We put every person we had into mucking out that house, cleaning the house, redoing the house ... Marge Ross got us huge fans and generators. We dried out the house, got the sheet rock up on the wall and got that family in by Thanksgiving, which was key. Once we did that we started building bunk beds for the rectory,” Polinski said.
Once they had room to house volunteers, a rotating group of faith-based organizations began sending workers up to the Valley to help with the rebuild.
“We had them come in from Reading. We had them come in from the Harrisburg area. We had groups come in from Ohio. We had a group come in, a couple of times, from Detroit,” Polinski recalled. “These people came here, faith-based groups came here, usually it would be about a dozen, and we would put them up over there.”
Brown, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in 2016, spoke about the effort back in 2013 when the Valley Relief Council was honored by Sayre Borough.
“These are complete strangers who take vacation time from work and take time away from their families to come here,” said Brown during the 2013 ceremony. “We’ve had people come from all over the world. The farthest one came all the way from South Africa.”
It wasn’t just the faith-based groups from out of the area who helped out following the flood — it was a community effort.
“We had a lot of folks from the high school help out. All just volunteering to help out, hand out stuff, go to houses. We had tremendous help from everywhere,” said Polinski, who also praised groups like The Bridge for their help during the flood.
Polinski recalled how much devastation there was in the houses the VRC went into during the 2011 flood.
“Most of the houses we were in either had water five feet in the first floor or eight or nine feet in the first floor,” said Polinski, who noted that those houses would need to replace everything from electrical boxes to entire kitchens.
“Walk into your house and look at all of the stuff you have and all of that is gone. After you, with a broken heart, are throwing all of that onto your front lawn, then the walls have to come down. We would tear the walls down and then high-spray washing,” he added.
The Valley Relief Council was credited with rebuilding dozens of homes in the Valley after the flood, but the group has not stopped giving back since that work was completed.
In recent years, the group has turned its attention to helping other people in need — from building handicap ramps to converting tubs for elderly residents to replacing windows and much more.
“Folks donate money to us and we do small projects. We’re not going to do something big and we’re not going to do something to just make the place look pretty. But (we do) things that are functional for people,” Polinski said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the VRC in recent years, they were able to come up with a way to give back to the community.
“COVID set us back a little bit, so we tried to do some things differently. We had $700 worth of vouchers to Tom’s (Hardware) in Waverly, Horn’s (True Value) in Sayre and to Croft (Lumber). The Bridge, again, was very helpful coordinating for the people who needed that,” said Polinski, who praised VRC Executive Director Carol Jacobs for her work.
“Carol is our play caller for us. She’s from the East Side and she was flooded. When you have had your house flooded, you have a real sense for what it’s like to have somebody you absolutely do not know come in and help you at no cost to you. You can’t put a price tag on that.”
