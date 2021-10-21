Possession

A Dushore man faces charges of possession on July 24.

Pennsylvania State Police said that they initiated a traffic stop on a car driving erratically on Route 220 near the intersection of State Route 414 in Monroe Township.

The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Cameron Decker who allegedly admitted to possessing marijuana and a vehicle search led to police seizing a clear bag with suspected marijuana, an unlabeled pill bottle with suspected marijuana and a water bong made from a Twister bottle and a cup with drug residue, according to court documents.

Decker faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Unlicensed operation

Jamie L. Beers, 41, Owego, was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), following a traffic stop. Beers was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Tampering with evidence

Daniel P. Tanzini, 34, Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Inadequate Plate Lamp (Violation), following a traffic stop. Tanzini was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Suspended registration

Joyce L. Webb, 50, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Webb was issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

