OWEGO — The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start today and will end on July 5.

The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving. This year the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, so we expect heavy traveling to begin on Friday.

Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation’s roads. The fact is this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired-driving crashes.

The STOP-DWI July 4 High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Memorial Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can help to make a difference by Having a Sober Plan! Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.

Recommended for you

Load comments