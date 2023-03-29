Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley recently announced that he is running for re-election to his judge seat.
The following is his announcement in full:
“My dear friends, colleagues, and fellow residents of our valley communities, I am pleased to announce my candidacy for re-election to the office of magisterial district judge for district 42-3-02 in The Valley.
“Since my initial election to this office in 2017, I have presided over 1,500 criminal cases in my career, more than 1,000 civil disputes, 1,000 traffic cases, as well as numerous weekly truancy hearings on behalf of our local school districts.
“One of the more troubling trends that I have witnessed since my initial election to this office is the exponentially increasing number of illegal drug related offenses and associated crimes that have plagued our communities. Years ago, prior to my retirement as the Athens Township chief of police, I served as the supervisor for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office drug task force for Bradford County and I witnessed firsthand the magnitude and consequences of chemical addictions suffered by our youth, our residents, and their families.
“With this in mind, I have taken a very active role as the sitting judge assigned to the Bradford County Drug Treatment Court. This innovative effort, under the mentorship and oversight of our Bradford County President Judge, District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, and the Bradford County Probation Office provides court monitored rehabilitation and intervention services designed to assist those violators suffering from substance abuse issues in returning to meaningful and productive relationships with their families, employers, and our community. I am deeply committed to the success of this initiative.
“I am a native of Athens Township having graduated from Athens High School and have resided here for my entire life. I was inspired to embrace the concepts of hard work and public service at the hands of my parents, my mother Geraldine and my late father, Paul, working side by side with them in their nursery and feed business right here in the township. My parents were also deeply involved in public service to our community, and I was blessed to have them share those traits and visions with me.
“Prior to entering my 37-year career in law enforcement, I earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 9. I have graduated from numerous courses provided by the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services, and in-service training courses at Mansfield University law enforcement training academy and Lackawanna Junior College. I am a 2017 graduate of the Pennsylvania State Magisterial Certification course and recently completed the annual recertification for magisterial district judges. I am a former member of the Penn York Highlanders bagpipe band, a past high school member of the Future Farmers of America, and a former volunteer soccer coach for local youth athletic programs. I am also a former member of the Epiphany School advisory board where all three of our children attended school.
“I am blessed to have an extremely supportive family being married to the former Mary Langan and we are equally fortunate to have three adult daughters. Drawing on my lengthy career in public safety, combined with my past years as your magisterial district judge, I have been provided with a wealth of professional and technical knowledge that I intend to apply to my office to ensure the residents of this Valley with a safe and peaceful environment.
“I humble ask for your support and your vote of confidence during this upcoming election cycle.”
