Guthrie recognizes National Doctors' Day

SAYRE — National Doctors’ Day is celebrated each year on March 30 to recognize physicians and their work.
For Guthrie, the recognition is all year round for their team of physicians from every stage of their career as they work towards the betterment of their patients and their families every day.
The organization is training the next generation of physicians by combining classroom learning with hands-on clinical experience.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s Designated Institutional Officer Dr. Jean Miner, MD shared details of how Guthrie is helping train future doctors and the importance of recognizing National Doctors’ Day.
“There’s something special about Doctors’ Day because it really does show that appreciation for the work that we do,” Dr. Miner said. “We all love what we do and we’re motivated by patient care. Sometimes it’s a job, it’s definitely a calling, but sometimes when we aren’t necessarily recognized for it and the work that we do it can lose a little bit of that meaning. But when we have days like this when everyone is texting and calling and sending emails it does make you feel special and kind of show that the work that we do is appreciated.”
Dr. Miner oversees Guthrie’s residency programs with Guthrie’s accrediting body the ACGME (Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education) which makes sure that the training provided to residents and fellows is compliant and prepares physicians after completion.
“I am very passionate about education and educating residents and medical students since the day I started my own practice several years ago,” Dr. Miner said. “It’s very important that we make sure that the next generation of physicians is ready to take care of us and our community. We have a strong passion for education here at Guthrie. There have been learners, either medical students, residents, and fellows for over 100 years here.”
Dr. Miner shared that Guthrie has had accredited training programs since 1958 and are interwoven into physicians’ day-to-day activities. A total of 12 training programs from varying fields of medicine are available at Guthrie.
“The next generation is our future and it’s amazing because it does elevate the care that our patients get currently and they will continue to get,” she said.
Dr. Miner added that training includes a mix of simulation and hands-on experiences. Residents and fellows begin in simulation with modules and training in the skills lab to get them more comfortable before patient care.
Dr. Miner noted that although there is training in medical school, the transition to residency and the increase in responsibility comes with the need for additional learning surrounding their roles as they change. At Guthrie, there is a balance of didactic learning with lectures and classrooms and learning in real time in the hospital, clinic, and operating room.
In addition, the residents and fellows are always supervised and have rules and guidelines as they become more autonomous while they progress through their trainings. She noted that the trainings also keep more experienced physicians on their toes with ever-changing advancements in medicine.
Dr. Miner shared that this June, almost 40 learners of residents and fellows will graduate from Guthrie.
“I love my job and I love taking care of patients,” Dr. Miner said. “I’m a surgeon and I love fixing things and having someone come into my office with a problem and they leave a couple hours later and they no longer have that problem. I love the relationships I establish with my patients.”
Cardiovascular Disease Fellow Ahmad Lone, MD has completed three years of internal medicine training and has had patients from 18 to 100 plus. He is now in his training for cardiovascular medicine, dealing with several diseases associated in the field.
“A lot of people say medicine is a calling, and to some extent for me that’s true as well and I realized very quickly that what a physician does,” Lone said. “Ultimately it is to deviate the suffering of whoever they try to take care of. I realized that you actually add meaning to people’s lives and through that process add meaning to yours as well. I would say that is what generally drove me towards coming to medicine.”
Lone shared that he is an immigrant and originally from Pakistan. After completing five years of medical school there, he then had to take his certification exams here in the United States before he was eligible to apply for internal medicine.
“By the time I’m done with training, I would have been in training for eight years,” Lone said. “It’s a pretty long road but definitely a pretty fulfilling entire process.”
Lone shared his thoughts on Doctors’ Day and how he feels recognized.
“Doctors’ day is definitely an important day because it’s the one day of the year that you are told in sort of an official complicity that you do matter and that you’re important and thanked for everything you do,” he said. “I would say that I unofficially get that everyday almost on a daily basis, and that’s just part of being a doctor. It’s nice that it’s something that is put out officially but the truth is that the gratification from being a doctor is something that you get on a daily basis. Patients are almost always extremely thankful for everything that you do for them, even if you are not successful. Simply being a doctor means a lot to me and means a lot to most of the doctors that I know of.”
CA-2 Anesthesia Resident Abbey Halula, DO is in her third year of training after a preliminary year and is in her second year of anesthesia training. She will go into fellowship after one more year of training.
She shared her thoughts on Doctors’ Day.
“I think to me in this stage of training it means thanking the doctors’ that have raised me essentially,” Halula said. “Saying thanks to people like Dr. Miner who make sure we are taken care of, our program directors, the doctors’ that have taken a lot of time to train us and just appreciating other physicians that leave in the middle of the night from their families to take care of someone else’s. It’s just really important to show them thanks.”
Halula shared where her passion for medicine began and what she looks forward to in training at Guthrie.
“I wanted to do it forever,” she said. “I dressed up as a surgeon when I was a little kid. I just have a love for people and talking to them and bonding with patients. To take care of them in the process was just that much better.”
“I think it’s a privilege to take care of someone under anesthesia and that to me is an honor,” she continued. “I want to do things in the safety realm and I’m working on projects now to improve the safety of our medications that we use.”
Halula stressed the importance of always being a learner, no matter how far you are in your medical career.
“I think a big part of medicine in general is always having a learner mentality,” she said. “If you ever develop the mentality that you have made it and you are at the end, that’s the point you quit staying current and staying with the trends because things change, even since I started training a few years ago. I think staying current and humble and listening to the patients is good because they oftentimes know what’s best for them, so I think those things are very important, and compassion too.”
