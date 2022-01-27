Weeding out the sticker stores

WAVERLY — Throughout the meetings and public comments at the village board level regarding allowing legal marijuana dispensaries in the municipality, there has always been a large elephant in the room.
Four elephants, to be exact: the four “sticker stores” on Broad Street.
Sticker stores take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the village board of trustees, Mayor Patrick Ayres explained how the establishments were able to open in the municipality.
“They operate under the function of retail businesses. They are a retail operation,” he said. “So unless there are some special circumstances like a new building, for example, they don’t always need a site plan review to come before the village planning board.”
Ayres further noted that once a building that has already been tagged as a retail commercial business transfers in ownership, one of the only things needed at that point is a valid code inspection of the building, itself.
The mayor added that if the village were to look at that process of opening businesses, officials should proceed with caution.
“I want to be careful if we start talking about that, because we already get complaints for being too onerous,” he said. “We have a desire to obviously be as business-friendly as we can, so I don’t think we want to make it too difficult for other potential business owners.”
But with that said, Ayres said that the sticker stores are illegal, and noted that the village has been in contact with the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) with how to proceed with the establishments moving forward.
“We need guidance from them on how to properly go after these things,” he said.
OCM Director of Communications Freeman Klopott concurred with Ayres. He also issued a stark warning to the sticker stores, and discouraged residents from buying from the businesses.
“The unlicensed sale of cannabis remains illegal in New York state and the state will work with its partners in government to enforce the law,” he said. “New York state is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers.
“We encourage New Yorkers to not partake in illicit sales where products may not be safe, and those attempting to sell illegally must stop immediately,” Klopott continued. “We will continue to advance efforts that ensure New Yorkers have a pathway to sell legally in the new industry as we work to deliver economic justice. However, any operator participating in the unlicensed, illegal sale — or so-called ‘gifting’ — of cannabis products is significantly jeopardizing their ability to receive a license to participate in the forthcoming legal market.”
In a somewhat related topic, board members discussed a public smoking ordinance to try to prohibit the smoking of cannabis in public spaces.
In the past, board members were optimistic that an ordinance could be passed that would bar smoking specifically marijuana — and not cigarette smoking — in public spaces such as sidewalks, parks and recreational areas.
But on Tuesday, Ayres reported that they might not have that option.
“I don’t know if we can differentiate the type of smoke that we can prevent people from doing on public spaces,” he said. “When I read these rules, it doesn’t say that. So if we were to consider a public smoking ordinance, it might pertain to all forms of smoke.”
That gave board members reason to pause, as having people go outside of a Broad Street business to smoke a cigarette is a common practice.
“I think talking about this at least as far as our parks and recreation areas like playgrounds is something we can look at,” Ayres said. “But if we can’t make that distinction between smoking cigarettes and smoking marijuana, it becomes a pretty difficult thing.”
The next village board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Feb. 8 at the village hall located at 32 Ithaca St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.