SAYRE – The Redskin Club will be putting on its first ever casino night fundraiser, based on the National Lampoon’s “Vegas Vacation” movie.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sayre VFW. Tickets are $20 per-person and can be purchased from any Redskin Club member. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets may also contact the Redskin Club on Facebook, or contact the school district directly.
“We’re pretty excited to start fundraising in a safe manner, but back together and in-person with people that want to support our student athletes,” said Redskin Club President Erin Wayman.
In addition to this being the Redskin Club’s first casino night, this will also be the club’s first indoor, in-person fundraiser since the pandemic began.
“We did some 50/50 (raffles) at football games in the fall, and we did some concession stands,” said Wayman. “But it’s been pretty limited in what we’ve been able to do with a gathering. We’re glad to have this opportunity to come together in a safe environment but allow people to socialize with one another.”
Funds raised will benefit Sayre student athletes. Wayman noted that the Redskin Club usually helps out in purchasing the “extras” for the sports programs, such as scoreboards, wrestling mats, spirit banners, and the school’s indoor batting cage.
Wayman noted that the club has also been known to help purchase necessities for a student, such appropriate footwear for a sport.
“Providing our students that need shoes to participate (or) equipment to participate in their activities is most important,” said Wayman.
Wayman explained that the event is themed off the 1997 National Lampoon’s movie in the way of the games that will be played.
“There’s a final casino that they go to to win some money back,” said Wayman. “And at the casino they play games like rock, paper, scissors, and flip a coin, and war. So like really fun, lighthearted games.”
“That’s what our casino night is based on,” Wayman continued. “We’re going to play fun games that anybody can participate in.”
As participants win games, they’ll also receive tickets to be used for a chance to win raffle prizes. According to Wayman, a few donated raffle prizes include hotel stays, a television, cart and green fees for golf, SASD merchandise, lottery tickets, and various gift cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.