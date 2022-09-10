SAYRE — The Sayre Revitalization Initiative and Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce are hosting a lunch and learn program on Monday with restoration architect Elise Johnson-Schmidt to discuss the recent revitalization of downtown Corning upper floor apartments and other projects, and the possibility of a similar project in Sayre.
Johnson-Schmidt, American Institute of Architects, Registered Architect has experience in historic preservation and is a past Executive Director of Market Street Restoration Agency, overseeing the upper story development that helped transform Corning’s Market Street.
The focus of the program is to look into revitalizing apartments in downtown Sayre that are in historic buildings. Johnson-Schmidt, of Johnson-Schmidt & Associates, Architects will share with the public what she and others have done to improve historic buildings in the area in hopes of Sayre being included.
“We have done revitalization throughout New York State,” Johnson-Schmidt said. “(Including) Corning, Elmira, Oneonta, and Cornell.”
Johnson-Schmidt noted that she strives to bring vitality to communities, and Sayre has potential.
“Sayre has a lot of historic buildings that could really be the centerpiece for downtown revitalization efforts,” she said. “There is a great need for market rate housing and that is important because people who live in those apartments have expendable incomes where they can spend money on the community. With the medical population (Robert Packer Hospital) in Sayre, I think there is a lot of opportunity to be able to take advantage of market rate apartments.”
Additionally, the program will cover her extensive knowledge in historic preservation and downtown revitalization and provide a breakdown of numbers and before and after photos of many upper story apartment transformations.
The program will be held on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at 1882 on Desmond. It is free and open to the public and individual lunches can be ordered off the menu.
