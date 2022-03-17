Athens HS excels in Science Olympiad

On Thursday, March 10, the Athens Area High School and Harlan Rowe Middle School competed in the NEPA Regional Science Olympiad competition held at Penn State’s Wilkes Barre campus. Teams from all across northeastern Pennsylvania gathered in person for the first time since 2019 to vie for a position in the state tournament to be held in April.
Science Olympiad is a national science competition where 15 team members compete in 23 different events to determine an overall winner.
The Athens Area High School team finished first overall in the high school division 21 points ahead of second place Abington Heights. Athens earned medals in 20 of 23 events including 9 first place awards.
Harlan Rowe finished second in the middle school division. Their score of 53 placed them just 9 points behind current state champions Springhouse. Harlan Rowe medaled in 22 of 23 events, placing first in seven events and second in nine events.
Athens Area Medals
First place:
- Astronomy — Caleb Platukis, Jason Gao
- Bridge — Layla Henry, Cyril Gigee
- Codebusters — Andrue Andrus, Layla Henry, NyAnna Beeman
- Detector Building — Andrue Andrus, Jacob Hovan
- Disease Detectives — Katie Gorman, Cyril Gigee
- Dynamic Planet — Cyril Gigee, Jacob Sickler
- Experimental Design — Chris Deforest, Layla Henry, NyAnna Beeman
- It’s About Time — Darius Hall, Jacob Hovan
- Remote Sensing — Jacob Sickler, Jason Gao
Second place:
- Anatomy and Physiology — Ethan Denlinger, Ronel Ankam
- Trajectory — Chris Deforest, Ethan Denlinger
- WiFi Lab — Andrue Andrus, Jacob Hovan
Third place:
- Environmental Chemistry — Chris Deforest, Darius Hall
- Forensics — Katie Gorman, Braelyn Wood
- Ornithology — Ethan Denlinger, Reuven Gifeisman
- Ping Pong Parachute — Darius Hall, Katie Gorman
- Rocks and Minerals — Layla Henry, NyAnna Beeman
- Write It Do It — Katie Gorman, NyAnna Beeman
Fourth place:
- Chemistry Lab — Chris DeForest, Braelyn Wood
- Green Generation — Cyril Gigee, Jason Gao
Harlan Rowe Medals
First place:
- Dynamic Planet — Myles Kocsis, Victoria Gao
- Experimental Design — Brian Tang, Pierce Oldroyd, Victoria Gao
- Ornithology — Aryan Gaur, Carly Leonard
- Road Scholar — Grace Hall, Myles Kocsis
- Rocks and Minerals — Myles Kocsis, Victoria Gao
- Solar System — Myles Kocsis, Victoria Gao
- Sounds of Music — Brian Tang, Pierce Oldroyd
Second place:
- Bio Process Lab — Andrew DeForest, Aryan Gaur
- Bridge — Andrew DeForest, Aryan Gaur
- Crave the Wave — Brian Tang, Pierce Oldroyd
- Food Science — Charan Venkataswamy, Maryrose Bertsch
- Meteorology — Andrew DeForest, Victoria Gao
- Mission Possible — Charan Venkataswamy, Elizabeth Denlinger
- Mousetrap Vehicle — Carly Leonard, Grace Hall, Pierce Oldroyd
- Ping Pong Parachute — Grace Hall, Jennavieve Andrus
- Storm the Castle — Wilson Kinsman, Zachary Fisher
Third place:
- Anatomy and Physiology — Aryan Gaur, Charan Venkataswamy
- Crime Busters — Maryrose Bertsch, Willow Bacorn
- Disease Detectives — Brian Tang, Maryrose Bertsch
Fourth place:
- Codebusters — Elizabeth Denlinger, Pierce Oldroyd, Willow Bacorn
- Electric Wright Stuff — Maryrose Bertsch, Myles Kocsis
- Green Generation — Andrew DeForest, Aryan Gaur
Both teams move on to compete in the state competition to be held at Penn State Altoona on April 30.
