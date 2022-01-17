Number of COVID cases, vaccinations continue to rise

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Guthrie heath care system has gone down slightly in the past week, but the number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased slightly.
According to the COVID-19 patient status infographic posted on the Guthrie Clinic’s Facebook page on Friday, there were 81 COVID-positive patients hospitalized — down 10 in a week — and 17 in the ICU — an increase of four.
Those number include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
Of the hospitalized cases, 53 are unvaccinated and 28 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, 12 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.
The number of confirmed cases in Bradford County has risen by 902 in the past week according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number to 10,909 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Bradford County has risen by 11 in the past seven days, for a pandemic total of 176.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has recorded 246 more confirmed cases in the past week, for a total of 2,286 since March of 2020. Athens (18810) was home to another 149 cases this week, for a total of 1,521 recorded cases. Towanda follows closely behind with 1,376 total confirmed cases — the only other Bradford County ZIP Code to reach more than 1,000 — 95 of which were added this past week.
Five other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since March of 2020. Troy has a reported total of 878, Canton shows 639, Wyalusing has seen 672, Gillett shows 548, and Rome has seen 517.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 22,802 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 111 in one week. Another 2,839 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 120 — while 8,954 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 306.
Confirmed case numbers in Tioga County, Pa. have risen by 266 over the past week, for a pandemic total of 5,152.
In the same time the county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by three, for a total of 176.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen 56 more confirmed cases in the past seven days, for a total of 1,315 since March of 2020. The Mansfield ZIP Code is the only other in the county to report more than 500, sitting at 656 confirmed since March of 2020.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 17,063 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 155 in the past week. Another 1,977 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 54 — and 7,077 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 263.
According to the New York State Department of Heath, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a total of 9,049 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Tioga County Public Heath Department’s press release on January 12, the number of new cases in the county as of January 11 was 795, while the number of active cases was reported as 632.
Of the new cases, 118 were unvaccinated, 206 were vaccinated, 80 were children under the age of 12, and 391 had unknown vaccination statuses; only nine cases were reported as hospitalized, and one new death has been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,075 are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — an increase of 125 in one week. Another 4,396 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 93 — and 11,839 have received a booster dose — an increase of 527.
According to data from the Chemung County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Chemung County has seen 2,152 new cases in the past week, for a total of 18,671 since the pandemic began.
The county currently has 1,442 active cases, down 272 from last week. Of those active cases, only 59 are hospitalized. Four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Chemung County bring the total to 178.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 48,228 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 230 in one week. Another 7,247 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 200 — and 21,638 have received a booster dose — an increase of 1,054.
