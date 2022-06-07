SAYRE — Effective July 5, The Morning Times will be adjusting its current five-day printing cycle. The printed newspaper will be available and delivered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Our sixth edition every week will be an online-only newspaper available to all Morning Times subscribers on Mondays.
Currently, the newspaper is not printed on Wednesdays. The Wednesday print edition will be back in readers’ hands starting on July 6.
“These day switches coming in July provide a more consistent home-delivery cycle,” according to Publisher Kelly Luvison, “while also helping us address the troublesome challenges that most all businesses are facing these days related to labor shortages and unprecedented increases in the costs of production and distribution.”
Luvison said the changes are part of an over-arching strategy to retain a strong, 6-day news presence in the communities we serve, and to help insure a sustainable business model for the long-term.
“We appreciate every single reader of this newspaper, as well as every advertiser that we have the opportunity to serve,” Luvison said. “We also understand that change can be difficult. But this change is necessary so we can proudly say that our community will have a strong local newspaper that is fully committed to its customers and subscribers long into the future.
