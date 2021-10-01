WAVERLY — In recognition of Banned Books Week, the Waverly Free Library has a display of classic and contemporary books that have been banned or challenged at one time or another.
Waverly Free Library Director Chris Brewster said that one purpose of this annual display is to ensure “that people understand that the function of libraries is to have materials and information for people, without being censored or restricted in any way.”
The fight against censorship and information restriction is constantly being fought across the country and around the world, but Brewster noted that to his knowledge the Valley has been able to avoid such challenges.
“We’re pretty lucky around here,” Brewster said. “I don’t know of any situations where any of the three towns — whether it’s the public library or school — has had a public censorship question or demand on any materials that are in the libraries.”
“I think people have a good understanding that it’s the library’s job to provide materials to the public and it’s the public’s job — whether it’s the parents or whoever — to determine whether or not that material it appropriate to all ages,” he continued. “You see a lot of stuff in the news right now where school board candidates are kind of making a big deal out of books that are in the libraries that they don’t feel are appropriate for kids (but) it’s not the library’s responsibility to determine whether that’s appropriate or not, it’s the parent, the guardian, whoever, to make that determination.”
From Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1884) to Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird (1960) to Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One (2011), the nature of banned and challenged books has evolved over the years. Brewster explained that newer publications facing scrutiny often revolve around topics of gender and sexual orientation.
“If you look at what our display is, and if you look at the list of the top (banned or challenged) books every year, it tends to be a lot of LGBTQ+ issues,” noted Brewster. “It tends to be a lot of, at this point, a lot of stuff being done about trans.”
Brewster went on to point out that a common misconception is when an individual or group of people think that their negative thoughts, opinions, or beliefs about a certain topic are shared by the whole community, and thus that topic should be removed from display.
“That’s obviously not true,” asserted Brewster. “(If) you don’t want to see it, you don’t want to read it, you don’t want your kids to read it: don’t take it out.”
The banned and challenged books will be on display at the Waverly Free Library through the end of Saturday, Oct. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.