Those living in Ulster and Sheshequin townships who need to go to court may be reporting to a different judge’s office next year.
Following the latest nationwide federal census, Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne was tasked with analyzing the caseloads and workloads of each of the Magisterial District Court judges and explore realignment possibilities to try to equalize the work amongst the judges. The magisterial district court judges are Larry Hurley in Athens Township, Fred Wheaton in Wysox, Todd Carr in Towanda and Jonathan Wilcox in Troy.
According to Beirne, the district courts with the highest workloads are Hurley’s and Carr’s offices.
“(Judge Hurley’s) court cannot be realigned in that it consists of Athens Township, which is a split municipality and surrounds the remaining districts (the boroughs of Sayre, Athens and South Waverly),” she said. Beirne added that Hurley also presides over the county’s treatment court program and “is happy to do so even with his workload.”
As a result, Hurley’s district would be left unchanged by Beirne’s proposed realignment, even though his workload is 23 percent above the average workload compared to the other district judges.
Meanwhile, Carr’s workload is currently 16 percent above average. Carr’s district consists of the townships of Ulster, Sheshequin, Burlington, North Towanda, Towanda, Franklin, Monroe, Overton and Albany, and the boroughs of Burlington, Towanda, Monroe and New Albany.
Under Beirne’s proposed realignment, Sheshequin Township would be added to Wheaton’s slate, and Ulster Township would be moved to Wilcox’s district. These proposed realignments would take Carr’s 16 percent above-average workload and bring it to 5 percent above average. The proposal would also bring Wheaton’s current workload of 35 percent below average up to just 15 percent below average, and Wilcox’s workload from 19 percent below average to 13 percent below average.
This means that, under the proposed realignment, Sheshequin Township residents who need to report to a magisterial district court judge would no longer go to Carr’s office in Towanda. They would instead report to Wheaton’s office in Wysox. Meanwhile, Ulster Township residents who needed to report to a district court would have to go to Wilcox’s office in Troy instead of Carr’s.
“Bradford County’s geography and population dispersion do not lend themselves to an easy realignment for the creation of more equitable workloads,” Beirne noted. “This (realignment) creates more equity between these three districts.”
Beirne added that closing one of the district courts — namely Wheaton’s — was considered since his mandatory retirement age is due in 2024. But such a drastic realignment without moving each district’s offices proved to be an “unrealistic” option.
“In order to have contiguous districts, residents of southeastern municipalities would be required to travel to the western district magistrate office, if such a closure were made,” she explained. “This would be unacceptable.”
Copies of the proposed plan are available for review at each of the district justice offices, at the Bradford County Courthouse Law Library and on the county website at bradfordcountypa.org, according to county court officials.
Any written comments regarding the proposed plan should be directed to Mary Corbin, District Court Administrator, Bradford County Courthouse, 301 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or emailed to courtadmin@bradfordco.org, court officials said, adding that any such comment must contain the name and address of the author. The deadline for the submission of comments is February 24.
Pending public comment, the realignment plan will be sent to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for approval on Feb. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.