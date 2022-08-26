ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Maine, N.Y. man is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday after stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
According to Athens Township Police, Scott M. Smith, 39, was charged with fleeing police, a grade-three felony; retail theft, a grade-three felony; receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor; reckless driving, a second-degree misdemeanor; and summary offenses, for his alleged involvement in the incident, which began in the Walmart parking lot shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police explained that at that time, officers were called to a report of retail theft, and that the accused, Smith, entered a gray Toyota and was leaving the property.
Upon arrival, officers observed Smith leaving the store and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, Smith then fled the scene driving north on Elmira Street.
Police said Smith traveled at a high rate of speed, used the middle turning lane to pass other vehicles and ran a red light before turning onto Wilawana Road.
Police stated Smith then turned onto Mile Lane Road and continued to illegally pass vehicles before turning onto Chapel Road in Ridgebury Township, and then Milan Road in East Smithfield. Eventually, Smith then turned north again onto Route 220.
Smith continued to pass vehicles and sometimes even forced other vehicles off the roadway was traveling on Route 220, at times over 100 mph, before turning east to enter Interstate 86. After traveling a short distance, Smith made an abrupt turn at one of the U-turn spots on the highway, and began traveling east on the westbound lane, police said.
After several avoided collisions, Smith eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment, striking several trees. The chase then continued on foot, but Smith was captured a short time later.
Smith was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley before being remanded to jail. Smith is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.
