WAVERLY — Discussions during this week’s village trustees workshop session grew slightly tense when Mayor Patrick Ayres suggested issuing the final contractor payment for the Waverly Glen Park project.
Specifically, the issue revolved around the final payment for the work to the tennis courts at the park. The village had been withholding that payment, which is approximately $40,000, from the contractor due to cracks that had developed around the edge of the court.
But Ayres announced his desire to issue the payment anyway so the village could finally close the books on the five-year project.
“We need to move on. We need to close it out,” he said. “The state grant we received for the project is a five-year grant, which means we have to close it out this year, and at this point those cracks can’t be completed this year due to the weather.”
But Trustee Kasey Traub took issue with submitting the final payment.
“We paid them to do repairs. They have been derelict in those repairs, and it’s something we’ve been going back and forth on for awhile now, and we’re going to pay them anyway?” he said. “I just don’t like what that says.”
“I understand what you’re saying and I appreciate that,” Ayres said. “But it’s just not a fight we’re going to win. The original scope of the work did not include a total replacement or fixes to the base, so I just don’t think we can win that.”
Village officials explained that the original work came with a 12-month warranty, which has since expired. However, there was a large crack in the tennis court that was repaired in June of this year.
Ultimately, trustees voted unanimously to approve the final payment, pending a renewed 12-month warranty on the repair to the large crack. On Wednesday, Ayres confirmed that the contractor agreed to that new 12-month guarantee.
