Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Timothy Davis, 24, Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days followed by probation supervision for a term of four years and nine months and County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, fines of $2,800, plus court costs, he will lose his driver’s license for 30 months plus an additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence, misdemeanor, and Driving Under the Influence, felony 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Davis following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township and Canton Borough on Dec. 16, 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022.
Marcie Miller, 45, of Waverly was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 98 days to 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor.
Athens Township Police arrested Miller for the offense occurring on Feb. 7, 2022.
Kyle Tice, 30, of Troy was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to one year, fines of $2,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving while license is suspended – DUI related, third or subsequent offense.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Tice following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Dec. 10, 2021.
Mary A. Vanderpool, 52, of Monroeton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months after probation was revoked for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor, fines of $250, plus court costs.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on Nov.15, 2019. Adam J. Hayes, 41, of Elmira, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $500, plus court costs and restitution of $6,240.74, for the offense of theft of leased property, felony three.
Athens Borough Police arrested Hayes for the offense occurring on Dec. 3, 2020.
Philip R. Finogle, 32, of Canton was sentenced to fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of harassment, summary.
Canton Borough Police arrested Finogle for the offence occurring on Aug. 11, 2021.
Barbra Powell, 59, of New Albany, PA was sentenced to Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving under the influence – high rate, first in 10, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Powell following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on Jan. 5, 2022.
Travis Delamater, 37, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 165 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,200, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offenses of theft by unlawful taking, felony three, and driving while license is suspended.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Delamater following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 19, 2021.
Chad Crosbie, 31, of Elmira, NY was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, restitution of $365.68, for the offense of retail theft, misdemeanor first degree.
Athens Township Police arrested Crosbie for the offense occurring on March 19, 2022.
Jeffery Simon, 45, of Osceola, WI was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Simon for the offense occurring on Jan. 29, 2022.
Cody Briggs, 28, of Cameron, WV was sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to six months after probation was revoked for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Brigg’s for the offense occurring on Aug. 6, 2018.
Zane Long, 20, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration for 16 months to 60 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, (Defendant 4 to 8 years older), felony two.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Long following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on Oct. 1, 2019 & Feb. 1, 2020.
Robert Benjamin, 54, of Wysox was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $600, plus court costs, for the offenses of aggravated assault cause bodily injury to Law Enforcement Officer, felony three and disorderly conduct, summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benjamin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Jan. 23, 2022.
Kyle Witthoft, 30, of Painted Post was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for nine months to 24 months, fines of $1,300, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for six months, for the offenses of resisting arrest, misdemeanor 2nd degree and driving without a license, summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Witthoft following an investigation that occurred in Ulster Township on Jan. 25, 2022.
William Stern, 38 of Athens was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 33 months to 84 months, he will be eligible for State Drug Treatment Program, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, restitution of $77.70 for the offenses of receiving stolen property, felony three and possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stern following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on July 29, 2021.
Christopher Shulas, 44, of Ulster was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for six months, 45 days to 12 months, 90 days, fines of $800, plus court costs, restitution of $55.00, for the offenses of theft, misdemeanor third degree, & harassment, summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shulas following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on June 12, 2021.
Daniel Shaffer, 61, of Elmira, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one year and three months to three years and six months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor, and possession of controlled substance, second or subsequent.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shaffer following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda & Monroe Township on July 3, 2021 and July 26, 2021.
