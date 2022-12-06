Waverly Area Aquatic Club hosts first swim meet in five years

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Aquatic Club (WAAC) welcomed about 200 swimmers on Saturday as they hosted their first swim meet in five years.
Swimmers from WAAC and various aquatic club teams from Watkins Glen, Elmira, Corning-Painted Post, Lansing, Ithaca, Chenango Valley, and Union Aquatic Club participated in the event.
After losing two years to the pandemic, President Michele Varano is happy to have her athletes back in the pool.
“We’re really lucky,” WAAC President Michele Varano said. “We would consider this a rebuilding year for WAAC because two years is a long time for kids, so we’re kind of rebuilding the program this year and rebuilding our community outreach so people know about us.”
Varano added that prior to Covid, it had been a few years since WAAC actually hosted a swimming meet.
“We do swim in other events around the Southern Tier, but WAAC hasn’t had the opportunity to host,” she said. “Then in August of this year, we somehow managed to snag Dec. 3. We have a brand new board and it’s been a big undertaking but it’s been really rewarding. We have incredible community support and families, we have really dedicated swimmers, and very talented and dedicated coaches that have helped us tremendously to pull this off today.”
WAAC is a non-profit swim club that incorporates all local Valley schools in the area.
The club includes athletes from Athens, Sayre, Waverly, Towanda, North East Bradford, and Epiphany and is held outside of school teams.
WAAC gives swimmers additional training for those participating in school teams, or to those that just want to swim in the club. Varano added that the club is known as a feeder program that helps athletes in their other swimming endeavors.
“We’re really excited to have them,” Varano said. “ We have beginners, intermediate, and excelled swimmers. Beginners are eight and under, intermediates nine to 11, and excel swimmers are 12 and up and any of them could fall into those at any given time.”
Swimmers can continue throughout high school and join a varsity program through WAAC as well.
Varano shared that WAAC also has an outreach program for those struggling financially as the club wants to include everyone that is interested by helping in any way that they can.
“If there are any community members with children that are potentially interested but are worried about cost, it reduces the price not only to USA swim but also to our organization as well.
Varano shared that the swim meet and clubs are organized by the Southern Tier Swim Club and Niagara Swim.
Races at the meet consisted of relays, freestyles, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, and IM relays at all different distances depending on different age groups.
The event included three sessions; Ages 10 and under in the morning, an afternoon session of ages 11 and up with high school and club swimmers, and a third session for excel swimmers.
“It’s really exciting to see them shave time off of their times,” Varano said. “We had close to 100 for the first session, 127 for session two, and 24 racing for session three and they are all from the Southern Tier.”
Varano added that when WAAC swimmers are competing at meets, they have many practices throughout the year.
From October to March, beginners are in the pool three days a week for at least an hour, intermediates four days a week, and excel for five days a week if they can attend.
Varano encourages any community members that have children that are potentially interested to reach out to the WAAC Facebook page.
“It’s a really community-minded sport,” Varano said. “It’s a great non-profit organization here in town. It’s really great to see relationships for the different kids, different ages, different schools, the whole nine yards. I think we have something really great here that we look forward to building up.”
