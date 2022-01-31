WAVERLY — Waverly High School is thrilled to partner with TEAM Tioga to bring the 2022 Greater Valley Regional Job Fair to the Valley, which is slated to be held on Tuesday, March 1, at the Waverly High School. The district welcomes back 2021 inaugural Job Fair participants and invite new businesses and organizations to join.
In addition to welcoming job seekers from the general public, the district is again inviting graduating seniors from the surrounding school districts. Attending students will be drawn from a 45-minute radius including schools in Chemung, Tioga (NY), and Bradford counties. Attendees, especially graduating seniors, are strongly encouraged to come prepared with a resume.
Greater Valley Regional Job Fair announcements will be made by way of social media, local radio spots and yard sign placements across the region.
Each job seeker will receive a booklet grouped by industry sector, allowing attendees to easily locate and visit businesses they are particularly interested in. A full program listing will also be provided indicating all businesses and organizations in attendance as well as a description of each.
School officials hope that the community will consider joining for this historic event. To register, please visit www.waverlycte.org. The registration link will be visible on the home page; simply click on “Business and Organization Registration.”
Registration must be completed by close of business on Friday, Feb. 14. The registration fee is $40. Attending businesses and organizations will be provided complimentary coffee and snacks throughout the day, as well as a buffet lunch, courtesy of the Wolverine Den Enterprises.
Recruitment staff are also welcomed for this important event on. Setup will start around 8:45 a.m. and the event will be open to attendees from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Questions can directed to Assistant Principal Ryan Alo at 607-565-8101, ext. 1006, or via email at ralo@gstboces.org.
