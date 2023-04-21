SAYRE — An Elmira man is in jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after allegedly assaulting his father and causing serious injuries to his face and head.
According to Sayre Borough Police Department, Gaber A. Alsayed, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a grade-one felony; one count of simple assault, a grade-two misdemeanor; and one count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a grade-one misdemeanor following his alleged involvement in the incident, which took place on April 1 in Sayre Borough.
Police shared that they were called by Alsayed’s brother who informed them that Alsayed had “brutally beaten” his father at his residence in Sayre. Police were told by an individual at the scene that Alsayed has mental health problems and was not taking his medication.
Police added that they were called to the residence the morning of April 1 and were informed by an individual that as soon as they left, Alsayed began to repeatedly punch his father in the head and face and told him that he was going to kill him before leaving the residence.
Police shared they observed that both of the father’s eyes were swollen and bleeding and there were several cuts and red marks all over his head. Officers contacted Great Valley EMS to medically evaluate. The father refused to go to the hospital for his injuries.
Alsayed was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 25.
