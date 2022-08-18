ATHENS — The Athens Area school board voted unanimously on several requests to the Sayre Area School District school board at their meeting on Tuesday.
These include presenting a formal request to the Sayre Area School district for a comprehensive athletic co-op to be begin the 2024-2025 school year, a formal request to the Sayre Area School District for tuition based enrollment for grades 9-12 to begin the 2024-2025 school year, and a formal request to the Sayre Area School district to participate and commit 50% of the finance commitment to Part B of the RFP’s collective relating to the viability and feasibility of a school merger.
This comes after the Sayre school board discussed their anticipation for the requests at their meeting on Monday.
At Monday’s meeting, Sayre school board member and athletic committee member James Shaw spoke about the current numbers for sports programs at Sayre high school.
Shaw shared that there are currently 19 JV football players and no seniors, and a minimum number has been met for cross country, volleyball, cheer, golf, and soccer.
In addition, Sayre has met the minimum number for girls and boys basketball but failed to do so for wrestling. Sayre will not be requesting a co-op with Athens for wrestling this coming winter.
Residents also shared their thoughts on the co-op at the meeting.
“You can’t have the same amount of sports as Athens does when you graduate 63 kids, it just isn’t going to happen,” one resident said.
“The agenda of school co-ops and fall sports was shot down months ago,” another resident said. “Failure to look into that agenda has caused a domino effect with all varsity and JV programs.”
Sayre athletic director Barry Claypool mentioned that coaches thought it was unsafe for freshmen and sophomores who weren’t developed to be playing football against juniors and seniors.
At the Athens school board meeting on Tuesday, Athens superintendent Craig Stage spoke to the board about the requests before the vote was taken.
“Oftentimes when we bring these solutions up, they are very emotionally driven and are in the now and in the moment,” said Stage. “If we plan ahead, we could have an opportunity to remove the emotion and plan collaboratively for what the future holds and maybe develop a solution for any of the barriers that we see.”
“I don’t want in the future for emotion to get involved and opportunities to be missed,” he continued. “If we plan for two years out, we can bridge some of those. It’s a little bit of skin in the game for both districts.”
“Our kids are going to face a more competitive opportunity for on-field time but we also offer a variety of sports and maybe we can encourage students to participate in more than one sport or develop an interest in other sports,” Stage said in response to comments from two parents at the meeting in regards to co-op and activities besides athletics.
“We also have extracurricular activities outside of sports that we can also interest our students in,” he continued. “We should talk about those collaborative groups like bands and other things like that. I do think this is a general start of a bigger conversation.”
Athens school board president John Cheresnowsky shared that if the Sayre school board votes yes to their request, there will be a board retreat between members where presentations will be held and be shared with the public later on.
Additionally, Sayre school board will hold an athletics and recreation meeting on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sayre high school library, which will be open to the public.
