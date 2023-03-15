ATHENS — After inclement weather forced Athens Borough officials to postpone a community workshop meeting to update the municipality’s comprehensive plan, a new date has been selected.
Residents will now be able to offer their input for the comprehensive plan at 6 p.m., March 22, at the borough municipal building.
Comprehensive plans offer a vision and ideas as to what resources the borough should improve or add to over the short- and long-term future. They can also assist municipalities seeking grants to help fund particular projects. The borough’s comprehensive plan was last updated approximately 10 years ago.
Athens Borough Planning Committee Member JoAnne Polzella had previously explained that borough residents will receive a survey in the mail that can be returned via a dropbox at the municipal building or online via a QR code included with the survey.
The purpose of the survey is to receive resident input on what the community likes about Athens Borough and what are problem areas, as well as what they would like see in the future, such as recreational development, more housing, more businesses, etc.
The survey period will be open for about two months, and will also be open to non-borough residents.
Anyone with questions regarding the comprehensive plan update is asked to contact the borough at 570-888-2319.
