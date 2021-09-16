SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council handled several orders of financial business during its meeting on Monday evening.
The council approved the 2022 Minimum Municipal Obligation in the amount of $13,176.
The Minimum Municipal Obligation (MMO) is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania mandated smallest amount a municipality must contribute to any pension plan established for its employees. The amount is calculated using actuarial science to ensure that municipal pension plans are sufficiently funded.
In other financial decisions, the council approved a switch to Casella Waste to handle the trash at the borough building, after its current provider increased the price. Casella will provide a two-yard dumpster at a cost of $80 per month.
Additionally, the council decided to wait on purchasing a new borough truck, due to the snow plow and salt spreader attachments being back ordered for several months.
The current truck is in need of extensive maintenance, according to Councilperson Chris Wood.
The truck would cost around $57,000 before the attachments.
The fire department sought the council’s approval to hold a modified boot drive on Oct. 2.
Instead of a firefighter holding a boot in the road, the fire department would rope off a bin on Pitney Street for people to drop money into as they drive past. The council approved the fundraiser.
Additionally, the fire department also requested and received permission to erect a small shed on the east side of the building for storage purposes, which would be paid for with department funds.
During the presentation of the police report, Mayor Tim Hickey said Sayre Police responded to 40 incidents in the borough during the month of August. Traffic charges occurred the most frequently, with seven. The police also responded to four domestic incidents.
The council also announced that the road project started earlier this year was completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.