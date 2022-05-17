A busy day at the polls is in store for Pennsylvanians today as they narrow down crowded fields featuring the races of governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.

Below is a list of polling places in the Valley and surrounding Morning Times’ coverage region:

  • Athens Borough — First Ward — Athens Area School District Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810
  • Athens Borough — Second Ward — Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810
  • Athens Borough — Third Ward — Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810
  • Athens Borough — Fourth Ward — Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PA
  • Athens Township — First District — Community Room at the Gateway Commons, 21 Buffalo Ln., Athens, PA
  • Athens Township — Second District — Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840
  • Litchfield Township — Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd., Sayre, PA 18840
  • Ridgebury Township — Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925
  • Rome Borough — Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837
  • Rome Township — Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837
  • Sayre Borough — First Ward — Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840
  • Sayre Borough — Second Ward — Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840
  • Sayre Borough — Third Ward — Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840
  • Sayre Borough — Fourth Ward — St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840
  • Sayre Borough — Fifth Ward — Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, PA 18840
  • Sheshequin Township — Sheshequin Municipal Complex,1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850
  • Smithfield Township — Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817
  • South Waverly Borough — Borough Building, 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840
  • Ulster Township — Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850
  • Windham Township Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

