Where to vote in today's primaries Morning Times Staff May 17, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A busy day at the polls is in store for Pennsylvanians today as they narrow down crowded fields featuring the races of governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.Below is a list of polling places in the Valley and surrounding Morning Times’ coverage region: Athens Borough — First Ward — Athens Area School District Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810Athens Borough — Second Ward — Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810Athens Borough — Third Ward — Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810Athens Borough — Fourth Ward — Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PAAthens Township — First District — Community Room at the Gateway Commons, 21 Buffalo Ln., Athens, PAAthens Township — Second District — Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840Litchfield Township — Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd., Sayre, PA 18840Ridgebury Township — Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925Rome Borough — Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837Rome Township — Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837Sayre Borough — First Ward — Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840Sayre Borough — Second Ward — Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840Sayre Borough — Third Ward — Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840Sayre Borough — Fourth Ward — St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Sheshequin Township — Sheshequin Municipal Complex,1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850Smithfield Township — Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817South Waverly Borough — Borough Building, 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840Ulster Township — Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850Windham Township Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837.The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. 