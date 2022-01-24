Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase

According to the COVID-19 patient status infographic, posted on the Guthrie Clinic’s Facebook page on Friday, there were 89 COVID-positive patients hospitalized — up eight in a week — and 16 in the ICU — a decrease of four.
Those numbers include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
Of the hospitalized cases, 58 are unvaccinated and 31 are vaccinated — an increase of five and three, respectively. Of those in the ICU, the number of unvaccinated held steady at 12 and the vaccinated decreased to four.
The number of confirmed cases in Bradford County has risen by 768 in the past week according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number to 11,677 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Bradford County has risen by three in the past seven days, for a pandemic total of 179.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has recorded 192 more confirmed cases in the past week, for a total of 2,478 since March of 2020. Athens (18810) was home to another 152 confirmed cases this week — for a pandemic total of 1,673 — and Towanda saw another 77 confirmed cases in the past seven days, for a total of 1,453.
Five other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since March of 2020. In the past week Troy saw an increase of 50 for a pandemic total of 928, Canton increased by 46 for a total of 685, Wyalusing increased by 36 for a total of 708, Gillett increased by 28 for a total of 576, and Rome increased by 39 for a total of 556.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 22,952 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 150 in the past week. Another 2,943 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 104 — while 9,708 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 754.
Confirmed case numbers in Tioga County, Pa. have risen by 212 over the past week, for a pandemic total of 5,364.
In the same time the county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by three, for a total of 179.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen 74 more confirmed cases in the past seven days, for a total of 1,389 since March of 2020. The Mansfield ZIP Code is the only other in the county to report more than 500 confirmed cases since March of 2020, currently sitting at 685 — an increase of 29 in seven days.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 17,185 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 122 in the past week. Another 1,976 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — a decrease of one — and 7,550 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 473.
According to the New York State Department of Heath, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a total of 9,609 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Tioga County Public Heath Department’s press release on January 19, the number of new cases in the county as of January 18 was 594, while the number of active cases was reported as 278.
Of the new cases, 62 were unvaccinated, 136 were vaccinated, 51 were children under the age of 12, and 345 had unknown vaccination statuses; only 13 cases were reported as hospitalized, and no new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,260 are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — an increase of 185 in one week. Another 4,509 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 113 — and 12,523 have received a booster dose — an increase of 684.
According to data from the Chemung County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Chemung County has seen 1,210 new cases in the past week, for a total of 19,881 since the pandemic began.
The county currently has 751 active cases, down 691 from last week. Of those active cases, only 65 are hospitalized. Six more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Chemung County bring the total to 184.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 48,584 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 356 in one week. Another 7,381 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 134 — and 22,620 have received a booster dose — an increase of 982.
