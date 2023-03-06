Senior Companions and Guthrie Hospice volunteers join forces

Pictured left to right: Barbara Krauss, Dual SCP/GH Volunteer, Amanda Neiley, Guthrie Hospice Quality/PI/Volunteer Coordinator, Anja Miller, Guthrie Hospice Director, and June Werner, Senior Companion Program Director
The Senior Companion Program and Guthrie Hospice have joined volunteer forces in an effort to support seniors in our community.
Guthrie Hospice has been caring for patients of all ages in our community for years with their committed volunteers stepping in to help patients and their families with a supportive visit just when they need it.
The Senior Companion Program recruits income eligible volunteers 55 and older to serve as companions for those seniors 60 and older providing weekly visits. Senior Companion volunteers are making a positive difference in our community by stopping by to say hello, play a game, share a cup of tea, read a special book, or just simply sit and visit with their seniors.
Volunteers will still go through the application process and required training for both programs, but then will be eligible to serve as a dual volunteer under both programs.
The Senior Companion Program, a federally funded program through AmeriCorps Seniors, is sponsored through the Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga Counties.
The benefit of the partnership with the Senior Companion Program is that volunteers are able to earn a Tax-Free hourly stipend for serving, mileage reimbursement, meal reimbursement and paid training hours, which all help to make it more affordable for folks 55 and older to volunteer in the community.
Each year, over 200,000 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve around the country through opportunities offered through partner organizations. The Senior Companion Program is proud to be able to partner with Guthrie Hospice to support their volunteer needs in our local community.
If you are 55 and older and interested in becoming a Senior Companion serving other seniors in your neighborhood or as a volunteer serving Guthrie Hospice patients, please contact the Senior Companion Program at 1-800-982-4346 or Guthrie Hospice at 1-570-265-8615 today to find out how you can become a volunteer in your community.
