Sayre police seize over $187K of illegal THC products

SAYRE — Following the arrests of a California woman and Sayre woman regarding the mailing of $50,000 worth of THC products to Sayre, borough police have now intercepted over $187,000 worth of the substances and paraphernalia, officers announced Wednesday.
Sayre Police Sergeant Bruce Hoffman and Officer George Nichols explained that, through the department’s investigation, they believe approximately $1 million worth of the products have been mailed over the last two weeks alone.
“Basically, through that investigation, we got search warrants for the womens’ phones, and from there we got addresses for other drop points,” Hoffman said. “We then contacted officials with UPS, who were very cooperative, because that was the shipping company responsible for these packages. We coordinated with them to intercept the packages.”
The ongoing investigation stems from an incident that occurred on March 31, which led to arrests of Alexandria Nicole Goodrich, 27, of San Diego, and Lea Marie Pudiak, 25, of Sayre.
According to the police affidavit from that incident, Goodrich explained to officers that she originally attempted to send a package, which contained $50,000 worth of THC cartridges, to her parents’ address in Owego, but UPS was unable to deliver to them, so she instead shipped it to Pudiak from California. Goodrich said she then flew to the region and went to Pudiak’s residence to retrieve the box. Police added that Goodrich noted that she pays Pudiak a fee to collect the package and that she uses the vapes for her personal use while she stays with her parents. She added that she purchases the vapes in bulk legally in California.
But as officers dove deeper into the investigation, they learned that the mailings occurred regularly and involved many different addresses. Thus, officers cautioned local residents against being offered money to receive packages for someone else — even if they know the individual.
“We want the public to know that if you’re approached by someone to receive a package for them and they offer like $100 for that, don’t do it,” Hoffman said. “Call the police. Because you might be getting involved in something that’s illegal.”
While officers acknowledged that public opinion has softened in terms of the possession of marijuana-related items, what concerns them more is the sheer scale at which the products are moving.
“What we’re talking about is a million-dollar enterprise,” Hoffman said. “When there’s that much money involved, it can lead to worse things.”
Hoffman and Nichols said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
