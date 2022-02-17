SAUGERTIES — In 2019, Paislee Shultis, who was four years old at the time, was reported missing from her home in Spencer.
On Monday, she was found alive at a residence over three hours away.
According to Town of Saugerties Police, she was abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, and Kimberly Cooper Shultis, 33, who were both charged with felony counts of custodial interference and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, is also facing the same charges as a result of the investigation.
Police said detectives received a tip that the girl was being held at a Fawn Road residence in the Town of Saugerties. On Monday, officers obtained and executed a search warrant on that residence, which belonged to Shultis Sr.
Shultis Jr. was also at the residence at the time the search warrant was executed, and both men denied having any knowledge of the missing girl’s whereabouts. Police noted that Shultis Jr. had been interviewed several times throughout the two-year investigation, and continuously told investigators that he had not seen the girl since she went missing.
“A little over an hour into the search of the residence, the child was located secreted (sic) in a makeshift room, under a closed staircase leading to the basement of the residence,” police said.
Upon removing the step boards on the stairs, the girl and Kimberly Shultis were found hiding in a “dark and wet enclosure,” police said.
All three individuals will appear in court to answer the charges at a future date.
