Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Marlon Walter, 39, of Owego, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to 45 days, fines $600, plus court costs, for the offenses of harassment, summary and public drunkenness, summary.
Athens Township Police arrested Walter for the offenses occurring on Feb. 26, 2023.
Paul Crispell, Jr., 39, of Gillett, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, fines of $2,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under suspension, DUI related, 3rd or subsequent offense, misdemeanor 3.
Athens Township Police arrested Crispell for the offense occurring on Feb. 11, 2022.
Bridgett Anderson, 34, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Anderson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on June 25, 2021.
Shawn Miller, 44, of Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 12 months, consecutive to other sentences, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor 1.
Canton Borough Police arrested Miller for the offense occurring on Nov. 10, 2021.
Dylan Tinnin, 26, of Rockport, TX was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 2 years, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, and he will lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence – drugs — minor in vehicle, misdemeanor 1.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Tinnin for the offense occurring on July 17, 2022.
Joseph Jeffrey, 50, of Leraysville, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 113 days to 12 months, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor 2.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Jeffrey for the offense occurring on May 19, 2022.
Hayleigh Bostwick, 22 of Waverly, NY was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of Simple Assault, misdemeanor 2.
Athens Township Police arrested Bostwick for the offense occurring on Aug. 17, 2022.
Carlinda Benditt, 28, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, for the offense of false alarms to agency of public safety, misdemeanor 1.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Benditt for the offense occurring on Aug. 22, 2022.
