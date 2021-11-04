TOWANDA — Bradford County voters elected Al Ondrey to a two-year term as their district attorney during Tuesday’s general election.
Ondrey, who was the Republican nominee, did not face a challenger from the Democratic side and earned 10,719 votes on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s election officially closes a dark chapter in the Bradford County District Attorney’s office. Ondrey took over for former DA Chad Salsman in May after Salsman pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice earlier that month.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, 12 counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
The disgraced former DA was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison back in July.
Ondrey was appointed by the judges of Bradford County to serve as district attorney for the remainder of this year and then sought the Republican nomination for the two years left in the district attorney’s term.
He has previously served Bradford County as a full-time assistant district attorney for over 20 years.
In another county-wide race, James A. Bowen earned a two-year term as coroner.
As with the district attorney race, the position of coroner was open due to a controversy surrounding the previous office holder.
Former coroner Tom Carman resigned on June 30 after screenshots of an alleged conversation between Carman and “Luzern County Predator Catcher” Musa Harris, who posed as a 15-year-old boy on Grindr, began circulating on social media.
Harris also posted a video of his confrontation with Carman outside of a Kingston gas station he was able to locate Carman at from the chat. During the confrontation, Carman said, “I didn’t send you anything inappropriate, nor did I tell you I would meet you” before driving off.
Just under a month later, Carman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from the Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service while he was the company’s CEO.
Carman was the CEO and had complete control of the finances at Western Alliance until his resignation in 2019. During the time of the alleged theft — between 2014 and 2019 — he was also serving as the Bradford County coroner.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office conducted a joint investigation, including an audit which they say found Carman had stolen $431,913 from Western Alliance.
Carman was in the middle of his fourth term.
Bowen, who was the chief deputy coroner, had been sworn in as coroner on July 1.
In Tuesday’s election, Bowen, who was the Republican nominee, earned the votes of 10,774 Bradford County residents to secure his two-year term as coroner.
