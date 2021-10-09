Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Brenda Hague, 20, Troy, was sentenced to fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hague following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on May 26, 2020.
Kristina M. Skrip, 20, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Skrip for the offense occurring on December 15, 2020.
John Bellows, 47, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $5000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of driving under suspension, (DUI related), (3rd or subsequent offense), a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Bellows for the offenses occurring on May 5, 2020, and June 13, 2020.
Justin Fiske, 24, of Nichols, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fiske following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on July 11, 2021.
Zachary Henley, 21, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 years to 10 years, restitution of $11073. 60, plus court costs, he will also have to register as a sex offender for his lifetime, for the offense of sexual assault, a felony of the second degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Henley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on September 18, 2020.
Dion Derrig, 59, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 14 days, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Derrig for the offense occurring on August 25, 2020.
Thomas McCutcheon II, 52, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance),( 1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested McCutcheon for the offense occurring on February 1, 2021
Jonel R. VanDyke, 25, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $2,749.48, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and criminal mischief, also a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Eric Eccker of Athens Borough Police Department arrested VanDyke for the offenses occurring on October 2, 2020, and October 24, 2020.
Sara J. George, 38, Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled Substance), (1st offense in 10 years),a misdemeanor .
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested George for the offense occurring on March 16, 2021.
Tauris R. Bartlow, 30, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional facility for 27 months to 60 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months for the offenses of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bartlow following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on June 24, 2020.
Justin Benjamin, 36, of Rome, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benjamin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on November 6, 2020.
Rodney T. Cooper, 41, of Lathum, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 9 months, 23 days to 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and theft by deception, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Troopers Matthew Santiago and Stephen Lehner both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cooper following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township and North Towanda Township on February 17, 2020, and June 7, 2020.
