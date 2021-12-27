LITCHFIELD – During the Litchfield supervisors meeting earlier this month, the township’s planning commission brought forward the idea of zoning. The issue had been raised due to recent concerns about potential development in the township.
Township secretary Kathi Hunsinger provided notes from engineer Chris Wood, of Hunt Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors, which he had sent to her after discussions on the topic.
“The approximate cost would be about $15,000, and that’s average,” Hunsinger said. “The timeline would be nine months to one and a half years to complete.”
According to Hunsinger, he necessary parties to implement zoning include an engineer, solicitor, and the planning commission. Depending on how well these three parties work together, the estimated cost and timeline could fluctuate.
She went on to note the implications that zoning would have on township residents.
“It affects everything that is constructed in the township,” said Hunsinger. “It would mean fences, pools sheds, decks, homes, pole barns, garages, and porches, everything, you’ll need a zoning permit — which is fee based — you’ll need a building permit — which is fee based — and you’ll need code inspections — which is fee based.”
A further cost to the township would be the hiring of a zoning officer, which Hunsinger said cannot be an elected official and “they strongly recommend that it’s not a township resident.”
Hunsinger had also acquired a list of Bradford County municipalities that have implemented zoning, in hopes that one might be similar to Litchfield geographically and demographically. Excluding boroughs, those with zoning include Athens Township, North Towanda Township, Standing Stone Township, Ulster Township, Wyalusing Township, and Wysox Township.
When residents in attendance of the meeting expressed concern over the purpose and reason for considering zoning, supervisor Fred Tiffany explained that “it’s based off the survey that was sent out by the planning commission.”
In that survey, 53% of respondents answered in favor of zoning, compared to 33% who answered against. The township distributed 499 surveys, which covers about 38% of Litchfield’s populous of 1,300. About 44% of those 499 surveys were filled out and returned to the township, which means just over 100 residents responded positively to zoning.
The question was also worded in a way that some residents feel it might have been misleading, since it asked if residents would be in favor of zoning “to preserve the rural atmosphere” of the township.
“We have no way of knowing how many of (the respondents) understand,” said one resident.
Several residents noted that with the way the question was worded, many people might respond in favor without understanding all the affects zoning will have.
Supervisor Toby Campbell noted his personal apprehension with zoning, saying that he doesn’t agree with restricting landowners in what they can and can’t do. He recalled back to the issue of Dr. Ted Them wanting to establish a game bird hunting preserve at his property on North Macafee Road.
“You even said it,” Campbell said to Tiffany, “you don’t want to tell the man what to do with his land. (Now) we’re gonna zone it to tell everybody what to do with their land?”
Tiffany asked if Litchfield could include a referendum about zoning on the spring election ballot to gather more input from the residents, saying “that would be more fair than just the survey.” Hunsinger was unsure about what can and cannot be included as a referendum, but said it could be looked into.
During the planning commission’s meeting on Tuesday, members discussed possible alternatives to zoning that could control or deter over development in the township.
“My question is, is there anything in the comprehensive plan that we can do now,” said commission member Bill Allen. “We can’t stop (development), but at least try to control some.”
“In the comprehensive plan we talk about mobile home parks, we talk about campgrounds,” Allen continued, “can we talk about the solar farms and the wind generation.”
Members of the commission agreed that such safeguards would have been helpful to residents during the natural gas boom in Litchfield. Greg Pollock noted that he sees many parallels between the way natural gas swept through the township and the way solar energy might do the same.
“If we don’t get off our butts, we’re gonna be behind the eight ball again,” said Tiffany.
Tiffany went on to suggest that they draw up an ordinance on green energy to try and control the size of solar or wind powered energy farms.
Commission member Joe Drake suggested that the first step should be talking to representatives from other townships to learn from their past experiences.
Tiffany and Allen thought that Standing Stone might be the most similar township in the county with zoning, but they questioned whether or not other townships without zoning have addressed over development in their resolutions and ordinances. Drake suggested talking to a contact from Asylum to see how they’ve handled the issue.
