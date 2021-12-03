Tioga Central Elementary principal Michelle Bombard announced the start of the 2021 Food for Weight collection during the district’s board of education meeting on Wednesday evening.
Students across all three schools will team up to create food boxes for families in need in the district during the holiday season.
The collection of food items is off to a hot start, according to Bombard.
“There are lots of bags and boxes in the classrooms. It’s definitely a lot of food,” she said. “I’m always amazed by the generosity of our community.”
The district is also holding a coin drive as a part of the collection.
As the winter break approaches, students at the elementary school are also participating in another challenge.
Students are being challenged to achieve perfect attendance in the month of December in the sixteen school days before school is out until the new year.
“Sixteen straight school days for some of our kids is pretty impressive. That’s the goal they’re all working towards in the month of December,” Bombard said. “Those that have perfect attendance in December, we’ll recognize them and they’ll get small prizes.”
Two elementary classes have earned the honor of having their art projects displayed at Gallery 41 in Owego.
The art gallery has partnered with other local schools to display students’ artwork in the windows.
Bombard also said the elementary students have joined the rest of the Tioga community in preparing for the football team’s appearance in the state championship game today with posters and banners hanging throughout the building to show school spirit.
“Just to see the heroic impact some of these varsity players have had on these little kids is so incredible. They just look up to them and think they’re looking at NFL players. They’re so excited.”
The district held a send-off for the football team on Thursday.
District Special Education Director Meridith Meister gave an update on the high school’s partnership with Catholic Charities that allows special education students to gain work experience.
“Our students that are going to Catholic Charities are doing an amazing job,” she said. “I’m hearing nothing but positive feedback from both Catholic Charities and from our teachers.”
In other business, Superintendent Josh Roe updated the board on several repairs that are needed on the district campus during his report.
The district is currently awaiting the arrival of light fixtures to go in the parking lot, as many of the lights have dimmed to the point of being ineffective.
Additionally, the roof above the pool has a leak that needs to be repaired. Roe said the district will need to bring in a third party for the fix.
The school board will meet one more time, on Dec. 15, before the winter break.
