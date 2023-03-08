Litchfield supervisor accuses employees of 'time theft'

LITCHFIELD — A packed Litchfield Township meeting on Monday nearly descended into disarray when one of the municipality’s supervisors publicly accused township employees of “time theft” after they allegedly skirted duties and used municipal equipment for their personal benefit.
Supervisor Fred Tiffany openly argued with fellow supervisors Toby Campbell and Kevin Merrill while residents also chimed in after Tiffany claimed that he investigated the activities of the township employees and “came across some disturbing issues.”
The tension began when Tiffany was informed by township Secretary Kathi Hunsinger that he was not allowed to discuss employees outside of the executive session portion of a meeting. Nevertheless, Tiffany moved forward with a prepared three-page statement that he read aloud to a crowded township hall.
“(I)n January of this year at the reorganizational meeting I was appointed to a newly created position of supervising manager,” he stated. “This position was created on my request in order to deal with complaints from the public and to see that those complaints were addressed. I feel that it is my legal obligation to answer to the public when such complaints are brought to my attention. By the end of January I had received multiple complaints of the lack of work that was being completed in the township and the amount of time being spent riding around in the pickup.”
Tiffany then explained that he reviewed security camera footage at the township building from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, and detailed the amount of time spent by municipal employees in the office over that period. He stated that, in total over six business days, 31.5 hours were spent in the office, 14.5 hours were spent in the pickup truck away from the building, and only approximately two hours was spent using other pieces of heavy equipment.
“(U)pon reviewing the time sheets that the foreman describes the type of work being conducted, he indicated that ‘shop work’ was being conducted for four out of the six days,” Tiffany said. “From what I viewed on the video footage, this was false.”
In one instance, Tiffany even went so far as to leave a note for township employees stating in part that he had removed the chairs from the building “to ensure more road maintenance is being completed. If you feel the need to sit please feel free to sit in a piece of equipment.”
Tiffany’s statement went on to cite the municipality’s employee handbook a number of times for what he alleged were violations — including “serious misbehavior” such has dishonesty, theft and negligence of work; and using township equipment for personal use such as running errands.
(I)t is my opinion that the board of supervisors owe it to the taxpayers of this community to take action,” he said. “While one incident alone may not qualify in the minds of my counterparts to terminate an employee, I feel as a whole that termination is the only reasonable answer.”
On Tuesday following the meeting, Hunsinger stated that Tiffany’s claims were “completely unsubstantiated.”
Tiffany and his fellow municipal officials did agree to conduct performance reviews of the township’s three employees following a meeting on Feb. 25.
“While performance reviews should be completed I do not believe it is a solution or answer to the issues I presented to the board,” Tiffany said.
However, Hunsinger stated on Tuesday that only the road foreman’s performance review had been completed — and that was only one hour before Monday’s meeting. Hunsinger added the foreman scored an 82 percent approval rating and Tiffany brought forth no complaints to him at that time.
And during Monday’s meeting immediately following Tiffany’s statement, his fellow supervisors also shot back.
“We just spent an hour in there with the road foreman,” Merrill said. “And you absolutely could have — you had to humiliate him in public, but you couldn’t ask him one question about what you just wrote on that paper face to face? You didn’t say a word to him. But you come in here — and we talked about this, too. We weren’t going to embarrass these people in public.”
“Because you think I’m embarrassing them by holding them to a standard...” Tiffany began.
“You hold them to that standard?” Merrill quipped. “How come you didn’t tell us to look at the tape with you? We could’ve came in, but you did it on your own.”
Following more back-and-forth between the supervisors, Tiffany beckoned for other members of the public to state their thoughts.
“If our supervisors cannot hold up a culture that we can get good employees to get something done...” one resident started.
“A culture?” laughed Merrill.
“Yes. Because you two (Campbell and Merrill) think that it’s ok so sit here and let them steal our money when we’ve only had time clocks in this situation for what, less than six months?” the resident continued. “I mean this is crazy that it can go on for years. I worked part-time for this township 20 years ago and I’m telling you, nothing has changed today as to what was going on back then.”
Even after moving on to other township business, Tiffany and some residents continued to throw quips and barbs at employees.
“How are we as the public supposed to know that this is going on if not in a public meeting?” one resident asked.
“Because they’re trying to cover it up,” shot another resident.
“Yeah, he (Tiffany) can approach the public, but he can’t approach any of the workers, themselves, individually, first, and tell them we have a problem,” said Merrill. “They have not even had a chance to stand up for themselves. He’s made all this — and I’m not saying he’s making all of this up — but he’s done this all up. He’s let you public people participate in it, but he hasn’t gone to (the employees)...”
“They created their own bed, let them lay in it,” another resident interrupted.
The situation continued to escalate to the point that Tiffany finally made a motion to terminate the township employees due to “time theft,” which was quickly shot down by the other supervisors.
More information will be reported on this story as it develops.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.