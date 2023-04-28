Fifteen students were inducted into the Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society during a ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The inductees included:
Beta Beta Beta (Tri-Beta) was founded in 1922 by Dr. Frank G. Brooks and the Eta Sigma Chapter at Elmira College was established in 1960 by Dr. Stanley Cornish. The goals of Beta Beta Beta are to promote scholarship in the biological sciences, to promote the dissemination of biological knowledge; and to encourage research.
The ceremony was led by the current officers: Paige Stilts ‘23 (President), Jenna Heiser ‘23 (Vice President), Kathryn Kielbasinski ‘23 (Secretary), Annabelle Schmitte ‘23 (Treasurer), and Alexis Wycoff ‘23 (Historian), with assistance from Madison Brown-Bloom ‘23.
Four associate members and 11 regular (or promoted) members were inducted:
Victoria Behun ‘26 (Associate)
MacKenzie Brown ‘26 (Associate)
Amanda Ellie ‘26 (Associate)
Emma Guthrie ‘26 (Associate)
Destiny FitzGerald ‘23 (Promoted)
Jesslyn Niles ‘25 (Promoted)
Ryan Trenholm ‘25 (Promoted)
Brett Warden ‘25 (Promoted)
Liam Wedge ‘25 (Promoted)
Sarah Wilke ‘25 (Promoted)
Christian Zwierlein ‘24 (Promoted)
Madeline Boucher ‘24 (Promoted)
Kaela Howard ‘25 (Promoted)
Claire Elfring ‘25 (Promoted)
Nathan Romano ‘25 (Promoted)
Regular membership in Beta Beta Beta requires a minimum average GPA of 3.0 in biology classes (minimum of three courses, at least one above 1000-level), a major in Biology, Biochemistry, or Clinical Lab Sciences, and an overall GPA of 3.0.
Students may become Associate members if they have an interest in biology and have completed one college biology course during Term I or Term II.
